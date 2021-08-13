COT Softs Futures Charts: Corn, Soybean Oil & Meal, Wheat, Cattle, Hogs, Sugar, Coffee, Cotton

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 10 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend Aug-10-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,194,794 42 400,413 39 -446,519 49 46,106 80 Gold 477,232 19 168,406 53 -195,641 46 27,235 50 Silver 154,491 20 24,474 50 -39,848 53 15,374 30 Copper 199,899 26 29,031 63 -39,232 32 10,201 84 Palladium 10,452 18 1,508 8 -1,984 88 476 73 Platinum 64,271 29 5,819 22 -13,160 77 7,341 64 Natural Gas 1,420,102 54 -143,920 35 106,435 64 37,485 67 Brent 193,844 35 -31,824 58 30,554 44 1,270 47 Heating Oil 391,917 35 33,915 81 -53,298 19 19,383 76 Soybeans 660,007 12 122,396 61 -106,486 41 -15,910 45 Corn 1,424,121 7 321,559 71 -250,300 36 -71,259 0 Coffee 289,568 51 52,266 89 -57,615 11 5,349 25 Sugar 998,508 50 297,421 98 -351,385 2 53,964 75 Wheat 382,959 22 43,632 73 -31,461 32 -12,171 43

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 321,559 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 3,516 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 318,043 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 71.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.9 48.4 8.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.4 66.0 13.6 – Net Position: 321,559 -250,300 -71,259 – Gross Longs: 412,203 689,370 122,560 – Gross Shorts: 90,644 939,670 193,819 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 71.1 36.3 0.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.0 5.7 -5.1

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 297,421 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 14,134 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 283,287 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 97.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 74.6 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 33.6 41.8 9.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.8 77.0 4.1 – Net Position: 297,421 -351,385 53,964 – Gross Longs: 335,075 417,712 95,057 – Gross Shorts: 37,654 769,097 41,093 – Long to Short Ratio: 8.9 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 97.7 1.5 74.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 11.6 -12.9 13.9

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 52,266 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -2,757 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 55,023 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 89.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 11.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 25.4 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.9 47.1 4.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.9 67.0 2.2 – Net Position: 52,266 -57,615 5,349 – Gross Longs: 72,187 136,272 11,716 – Gross Shorts: 19,921 193,887 6,367 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 89.1 11.5 25.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.1 5.3 -0.6

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 122,396 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 6,593 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 115,803 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 60.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 45.3 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.7 50.4 6.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.2 66.6 9.3 – Net Position: 122,396 -106,486 -15,910 – Gross Longs: 183,135 332,870 45,764 – Gross Shorts: 60,739 439,356 61,674 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.0 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 60.6 40.8 45.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.9 2.6 1.2

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:

The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 59,517 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 3,102 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 56,415 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 47.7 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.8 50.9 7.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.4 65.2 5.3 – Net Position: 59,517 -68,690 9,173 – Gross Longs: 95,068 243,983 34,536 – Gross Shorts: 35,551 312,673 25,363 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.3 40.4 47.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.1 17.1 -32.9

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 52,858 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 5,856 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 47,002 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 51.1 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.2 52.0 12.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.6 72.1 6.6 – Net Position: 52,858 -72,944 20,086 – Gross Longs: 87,713 188,502 43,915 – Gross Shorts: 34,855 261,446 23,829 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.8 40.6 51.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.7 -2.6 0.0

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 75,076 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 5,425 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 69,651 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 39.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 56.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 57.4 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.6 40.4 9.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.4 62.4 13.9 – Net Position: 75,076 -62,884 -12,192 – Gross Longs: 110,379 115,446 27,520 – Gross Shorts: 35,303 178,330 39,712 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 39.4 56.1 57.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.3 0.9 -7.6

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 78,088 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -7,504 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 85,592 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 13.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.7 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.7 30.2 7.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.0 53.6 12.7 – Net Position: 78,088 -63,722 -14,366 – Gross Longs: 121,661 82,267 20,152 – Gross Shorts: 43,573 145,989 34,518 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 92.7 13.8 9.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.2 -1.4 -23.0

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 94,912 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 5,869 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 89,043 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 2.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.1 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.9 36.8 7.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.5 77.8 2.9 – Net Position: 94,912 -107,143 12,231 – Gross Longs: 111,991 95,971 19,693 – Gross Shorts: 17,079 203,114 7,462 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.6 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 98.4 2.0 91.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 17.3 -17.7 20.1

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 13,326 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 4,559 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,767 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.9 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.3 48.2 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.0 54.6 3.6 – Net Position: 13,326 -16,092 2,766 – Gross Longs: 68,772 121,390 11,767 – Gross Shorts: 55,446 137,482 9,001 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.5 64.5 39.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.3 15.1 -26.6

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 43,632 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 2,655 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 40,977 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 32.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 43.5 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.2 37.6 8.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.8 45.8 11.2 – Net Position: 43,632 -31,461 -12,171 – Gross Longs: 123,383 144,051 30,779 – Gross Shorts: 79,751 175,512 42,950 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.4 32.0 43.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 12.8 -12.6 -0.3

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).