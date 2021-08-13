13 Aug

COT Softs Futures Charts: Corn, Soybean Oil & Meal, Wheat, Cattle, Hogs, Sugar, Coffee, Cotton

August 13, 2021

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 10 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend
Aug-10-2021OIOI-IndexSpec-NetSpec-IndexCom-NetCOM-IndexSmalls-NetSmalls-Index
WTI Crude2,194,79442400,41339-446,5194946,10680
Gold477,23219168,40653-195,6414627,23550
Silver154,4912024,47450-39,8485315,37430
Copper199,8992629,03163-39,2323210,20184
Palladium10,452181,5088-1,9848847673
Platinum64,271295,81922-13,160777,34164
Natural Gas1,420,10254-143,92035106,4356437,48567
Brent193,84435-31,8245830,554441,27047
Heating Oil391,9173533,91581-53,2981919,38376
Soybeans660,00712122,39661-106,48641-15,91045
Corn1,424,1217321,55971-250,30036-71,2590
Coffee289,5685152,26689-57,615115,34925
Sugar998,50850297,42198-351,385253,96475
Wheat382,9592243,63273-31,46132-12,17143

CORN Futures:

Federal Funds 30-Day Bonds Futures COT ChartThe CORN large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 321,559 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 3,516 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 318,043 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 71.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.9 48.4 8.6
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.4 66.0 13.6
– Net Position: 321,559 -250,300 -71,259
– Gross Longs: 412,203 689,370 122,560
– Gross Shorts: 90,644 939,670 193,819
– Long to Short Ratio: 4.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.6 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 71.1 36.3 0.0
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.0 5.7 -5.1

 

SUGAR Futures:

2-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SUGAR large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 297,421 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 14,134 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 283,287 net contracts.

Free Reports:

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 97.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 74.6 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 33.6 41.8 9.5
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.8 77.0 4.1
– Net Position: 297,421 -351,385 53,964
– Gross Longs: 335,075 417,712 95,057
– Gross Shorts: 37,654 769,097 41,093
– Long to Short Ratio: 8.9 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.3 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 97.7 1.5 74.6
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 11.6 -12.9 13.9

 

COFFEE Futures:

5-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe COFFEE large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 52,266 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -2,757 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 55,023 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 89.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 11.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 25.4 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.9 47.1 4.0
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.9 67.0 2.2
– Net Position: 52,266 -57,615 5,349
– Gross Longs: 72,187 136,272 11,716
– Gross Shorts: 19,921 193,887 6,367
– Long to Short Ratio: 3.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 89.1 11.5 25.4
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.1 5.3 -0.6

 

SOYBEANS Futures:

10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 122,396 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 6,593 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 115,803 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 60.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 45.3 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.7 50.4 6.9
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.2 66.6 9.3
– Net Position: 122,396 -106,486 -15,910
– Gross Longs: 183,135 332,870 45,764
– Gross Shorts: 60,739 439,356 61,674
– Long to Short Ratio: 3.0 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 60.6 40.8 45.3
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.9 2.6 1.2

 

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:

Ultra 10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 59,517 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 3,102 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 56,415 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 47.7 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.8 50.9 7.2
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.4 65.2 5.3
– Net Position: 59,517 -68,690 9,173
– Gross Longs: 95,068 243,983 34,536
– Gross Shorts: 35,551 312,673 25,363
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.4 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.3 40.4 47.7
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.1 17.1 -32.9

 

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 52,858 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 5,856 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 47,002 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 51.1 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.2 52.0 12.1
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.6 72.1 6.6
– Net Position: 52,858 -72,944 20,086
– Gross Longs: 87,713 188,502 43,915
– Gross Shorts: 34,855 261,446 23,829
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.8 40.6 51.1
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.7 -2.6 0.0

 

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

Ultra US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 75,076 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 5,425 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 69,651 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 39.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 56.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 57.4 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.6 40.4 9.6
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.4 62.4 13.9
– Net Position: 75,076 -62,884 -12,192
– Gross Longs: 110,379 115,446 27,520
– Gross Shorts: 35,303 178,330 39,712
– Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 39.4 56.1 57.4
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.3 0.9 -7.6

 

LEAN HOGS Futures:

Eurodollar Bonds Futures COT ChartThe LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 78,088 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -7,504 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 85,592 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 13.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.7 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.7 30.2 7.4
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.0 53.6 12.7
– Net Position: 78,088 -63,722 -14,366
– Gross Longs: 121,661 82,267 20,152
– Gross Shorts: 43,573 145,989 34,518
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.6 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 92.7 13.8 9.7
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.2 -1.4 -23.0

 

COTTON Futures:

Ultra 10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe COTTON large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 94,912 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 5,869 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 89,043 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 2.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.1 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.9 36.8 7.5
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.5 77.8 2.9
– Net Position: 94,912 -107,143 12,231
– Gross Longs: 111,991 95,971 19,693
– Gross Shorts: 17,079 203,114 7,462
– Long to Short Ratio: 6.6 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.6 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 98.4 2.0 91.1
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 17.3 -17.7 20.1

 

COCOA Futures:

US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe COCOA large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 13,326 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 4,559 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,767 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.9 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.3 48.2 4.7
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.0 54.6 3.6
– Net Position: 13,326 -16,092 2,766
– Gross Longs: 68,772 121,390 11,767
– Gross Shorts: 55,446 137,482 9,001
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.3 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.5 64.5 39.9
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.3 15.1 -26.6

 

WHEAT Futures:

Ultra US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe WHEAT large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 43,632 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 2,655 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 40,977 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 32.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 43.5 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.2 37.6 8.0
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.8 45.8 11.2
– Net Position: 43,632 -31,461 -12,171
– Gross Longs: 123,383 144,051 30,779
– Gross Shorts: 79,751 175,512 42,950
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.4 32.0 43.5
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 12.8 -12.6 -0.3

 

Article By CountingPips.comReceive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

CountingPips Forex Blog Opinions Soft Commodities