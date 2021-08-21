21 Aug

COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, Cattle, Hogs, Sugar, Coffee, Cotton

August 21, 2021

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend
Aug-17-2021OIOI-IndexSpec-NetSpec-IndexCom-NetCOM-IndexSmalls-NetSmalls-Index
WTI Crude2,135,69832404,32341-447,2544842,93176
Gold485,48522191,54259-214,0004222,45838
Silver153,8252021,22047-35,4905714,27023
Copper208,8783320,08057-29,655399,57581
Palladium10,681191,1516-1,3479419656
Platinum62,569268,35825-14,997756,63955
Natural Gas1,414,88053-163,06530120,7686942,29782
Brent200,05639-33,3775632,6134776442
Heating Oil392,4053632,57979-50,9622118,38372
Soybeans665,80314116,40459-100,59342-15,81146
Corn1,435,3419345,84674-270,99333-74,8530
Coffee282,4714654,79791-59,643104,84622
Sugar1,033,17757302,26799-357,406055,13976
Wheat390,3222546,79486-36,08817-10,70650

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 17 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN Futures:

Federal Funds 30-Day Bonds Futures COT ChartThe CORN large speculator standing this week was a net position of 345,846 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 24,287 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 321,559 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 74.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 33.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.1 47.6 8.4
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.0 66.5 13.6
– Net Position: 345,846 -270,993 -74,853
– Gross Longs: 432,298 683,412 119,894
– Gross Shorts: 86,452 954,405 194,747
– Long to Short Ratio: 5.0 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.6 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 74.2 33.3 0.0
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.4 0.1 -11.2

 

SUGAR Futures:

2-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SUGAR large speculator standing this week was a net position of 302,267 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 4,846 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 297,421 net contracts.

Free Reports:

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 76.0 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.9 42.8 9.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.6 77.4 3.9
– Net Position: 302,267 -357,406 55,139
– Gross Longs: 339,414 442,141 95,926
– Gross Shorts: 37,147 799,547 40,787
– Long to Short Ratio: 9.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.4 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 98.7 0.4 76.0
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.9 -7.2 -0.6

 

COFFEE Futures:

5-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe COFFEE large speculator standing this week was a net position of 54,797 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 2,531 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 52,266 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 21.9 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.3 46.0 3.9
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.9 67.1 2.2
– Net Position: 54,797 -59,643 4,846
– Gross Longs: 74,249 129,838 11,124
– Gross Shorts: 19,452 189,481 6,278
– Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 90.6 10.2 21.9
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.1 -0.2 3.8

 

SOYBEANS Futures:

10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week was a net position of 116,404 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -5,992 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 122,396 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 45.5 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.4 51.6 6.9
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.9 66.7 9.3
– Net Position: 116,404 -100,593 -15,811
– Gross Longs: 182,539 343,275 45,953
– Gross Shorts: 66,135 443,868 61,764
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.1 42.2 45.5
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.6 5.4 -0.3

 

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:

Ultra 10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week was a net position of 59,517 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 3,102 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 56,415 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 47.7 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.8 50.9 7.2
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.4 65.2 5.3
– Net Position: 59,517 -68,690 9,173
– Gross Longs: 95,068 243,983 34,536
– Gross Shorts: 35,551 312,673 25,363
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.4 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.3 40.4 47.7
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.1 17.1 -32.9

 

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week was a net position of 54,947 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 2,089 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 52,858 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 37.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.2 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.9 51.5 12.8
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.0 72.7 6.6
– Net Position: 54,947 -77,800 22,853
– Gross Longs: 84,323 189,483 47,117
– Gross Shorts: 29,376 267,283 24,264
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.9 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.0 37.9 62.2
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.9 -2.9 8.0

 

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

Ultra US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week was a net position of 77,785 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 2,709 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 75,076 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 41.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 55.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.2 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 39.2 39.8 9.5
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.0 62.0 14.5
– Net Position: 77,785 -63,483 -14,302
– Gross Longs: 112,252 113,928 27,221
– Gross Shorts: 34,467 177,411 41,523
– Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 41.3 55.6 52.2
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.8 0.4 -15.0

 

LEAN HOGS Futures:

Eurodollar Bonds Futures COT ChartThe LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week was a net position of 73,725 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -4,363 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 78,088 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.7 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.5 30.4 7.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.9 52.7 12.6
– Net Position: 73,725 -59,577 -14,148
– Gross Longs: 118,725 81,135 19,482
– Gross Shorts: 45,000 140,712 33,630
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.6 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 87.9 18.3 10.7
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.8 -1.2 -11.4

 

COTTON Futures:

Ultra 10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe COTTON large speculator standing this week was a net position of 103,031 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 8,119 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 94,912 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.4 35.7 7.9
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.5 79.9 2.6
– Net Position: 103,031 -116,881 13,850
– Gross Longs: 117,526 94,528 20,808
– Gross Shorts: 14,495 211,409 6,958
– Long to Short Ratio: 8.1 to 1 0.4 to 1 3.0 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 0.0 100.0
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 24.2 -24.8 29.3

 

COCOA Futures:

US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe COCOA large speculator standing this week was a net position of 13,326 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 4,559 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,767 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.9 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.3 48.2 4.7
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.0 54.6 3.6
– Net Position: 13,326 -16,092 2,766
– Gross Longs: 68,772 121,390 11,767
– Gross Shorts: 55,446 137,482 9,001
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.3 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.5 64.5 39.9
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.3 15.1 -26.6

 

WHEAT Futures:

Ultra US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe WHEAT large speculator standing this week was a net position of 46,794 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 3,162 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 43,632 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 85.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 50.4 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 35.2 35.5 7.7
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.2 44.7 10.5
– Net Position: 46,794 -36,088 -10,706
– Gross Longs: 137,475 138,516 30,181
– Gross Shorts: 90,681 174,604 40,887
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 85.6 17.2 50.4
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 25.4 -29.7 21.6

 

Article By CountingPips.comReceive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

CountingPips Forex Blog Opinions Soft Commodities