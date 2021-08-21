COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, Cattle, Hogs, Sugar, Coffee, Cotton

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Aug-17-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,135,698 32 404,323 41 -447,254 48 42,931 76 Gold 485,485 22 191,542 59 -214,000 42 22,458 38 Silver 153,825 20 21,220 47 -35,490 57 14,270 23 Copper 208,878 33 20,080 57 -29,655 39 9,575 81 Palladium 10,681 19 1,151 6 -1,347 94 196 56 Platinum 62,569 26 8,358 25 -14,997 75 6,639 55 Natural Gas 1,414,880 53 -163,065 30 120,768 69 42,297 82 Brent 200,056 39 -33,377 56 32,613 47 764 42 Heating Oil 392,405 36 32,579 79 -50,962 21 18,383 72 Soybeans 665,803 14 116,404 59 -100,593 42 -15,811 46 Corn 1,435,341 9 345,846 74 -270,993 33 -74,853 0 Coffee 282,471 46 54,797 91 -59,643 10 4,846 22 Sugar 1,033,177 57 302,267 99 -357,406 0 55,139 76 Wheat 390,322 25 46,794 86 -36,088 17 -10,706 50

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 17 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week was a net position of 345,846 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 24,287 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 321,559 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 74.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 33.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.1 47.6 8.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.0 66.5 13.6 – Net Position: 345,846 -270,993 -74,853 – Gross Longs: 432,298 683,412 119,894 – Gross Shorts: 86,452 954,405 194,747 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.0 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 74.2 33.3 0.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.4 0.1 -11.2

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week was a net position of 302,267 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 4,846 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 297,421 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 76.0 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.9 42.8 9.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.6 77.4 3.9 – Net Position: 302,267 -357,406 55,139 – Gross Longs: 339,414 442,141 95,926 – Gross Shorts: 37,147 799,547 40,787 – Long to Short Ratio: 9.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 98.7 0.4 76.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.9 -7.2 -0.6

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week was a net position of 54,797 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 2,531 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 52,266 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 21.9 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.3 46.0 3.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.9 67.1 2.2 – Net Position: 54,797 -59,643 4,846 – Gross Longs: 74,249 129,838 11,124 – Gross Shorts: 19,452 189,481 6,278 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 90.6 10.2 21.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.1 -0.2 3.8

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week was a net position of 116,404 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -5,992 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 122,396 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 45.5 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.4 51.6 6.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.9 66.7 9.3 – Net Position: 116,404 -100,593 -15,811 – Gross Longs: 182,539 343,275 45,953 – Gross Shorts: 66,135 443,868 61,764 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.1 42.2 45.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.6 5.4 -0.3

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:

The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week was a net position of 59,517 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 3,102 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 56,415 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 47.7 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.8 50.9 7.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.4 65.2 5.3 – Net Position: 59,517 -68,690 9,173 – Gross Longs: 95,068 243,983 34,536 – Gross Shorts: 35,551 312,673 25,363 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.3 40.4 47.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.1 17.1 -32.9

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week was a net position of 54,947 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 2,089 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 52,858 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 37.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.2 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.9 51.5 12.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.0 72.7 6.6 – Net Position: 54,947 -77,800 22,853 – Gross Longs: 84,323 189,483 47,117 – Gross Shorts: 29,376 267,283 24,264 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.0 37.9 62.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.9 -2.9 8.0

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week was a net position of 77,785 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 2,709 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 75,076 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 41.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 55.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.2 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 39.2 39.8 9.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.0 62.0 14.5 – Net Position: 77,785 -63,483 -14,302 – Gross Longs: 112,252 113,928 27,221 – Gross Shorts: 34,467 177,411 41,523 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 41.3 55.6 52.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.8 0.4 -15.0

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week was a net position of 73,725 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -4,363 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 78,088 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.7 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.5 30.4 7.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.9 52.7 12.6 – Net Position: 73,725 -59,577 -14,148 – Gross Longs: 118,725 81,135 19,482 – Gross Shorts: 45,000 140,712 33,630 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 87.9 18.3 10.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.8 -1.2 -11.4

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week was a net position of 103,031 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 8,119 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 94,912 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.4 35.7 7.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.5 79.9 2.6 – Net Position: 103,031 -116,881 13,850 – Gross Longs: 117,526 94,528 20,808 – Gross Shorts: 14,495 211,409 6,958 – Long to Short Ratio: 8.1 to 1 0.4 to 1 3.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 0.0 100.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 24.2 -24.8 29.3

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week was a net position of 13,326 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 4,559 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,767 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.9 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.3 48.2 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.0 54.6 3.6 – Net Position: 13,326 -16,092 2,766 – Gross Longs: 68,772 121,390 11,767 – Gross Shorts: 55,446 137,482 9,001 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.5 64.5 39.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.3 15.1 -26.6

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week was a net position of 46,794 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 3,162 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 43,632 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 85.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 50.4 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 35.2 35.5 7.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.2 44.7 10.5 – Net Position: 46,794 -36,088 -10,706 – Gross Longs: 137,475 138,516 30,181 – Gross Shorts: 90,681 174,604 40,887 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 85.6 17.2 50.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 25.4 -29.7 21.6

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).