COT Soft Commodities Charts: Coffee, Soybeans, Wheat, Cattle, Hogs & Corn

August 27, 2021

August 27, 2021

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 24 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend
Aug-24-2021OIOI-IndexSpec-NetSpec-IndexCom-NetCOM-IndexSmalls-NetSmalls-Index
WTI Crude2,042,87915374,31231-408,0226033,71063
Gold504,73526210,65364-234,6783724,02542
Silver149,8471621,86148-36,1265614,26523
Copper192,968218,62449-13,610504,98654
Palladium9,17312-366019410017255
Platinum63,828289,14326-15,311746,16848
Natural Gas1,391,80149-166,57729130,1287236,44964
Brent206,81045-33,4995633,3734812637
Heating Oil392,2263634,02081-52,5461918,52673
Soybeans684,60618101,64756-80,41747-21,23036
Corn1,443,76411330,96772-256,70035-74,2670
Coffee280,1984456,01291-60,389104,37719
Sugar1,063,37863299,07798-350,435251,35871
Wheat396,9792835,04877-25,21423-9,83455

CORN Futures:

Federal Funds 30-Day Bonds Futures COT ChartThe CORN large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 330,967 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -14,879 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 345,846 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 72.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 35.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.3 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.1 47.4 7.7
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.1 65.2 12.9
– Net Position: 330,967 -256,700 -74,267
– Gross Longs: 419,537 684,905 111,865
– Gross Shorts: 88,570 941,605 186,132
– Long to Short Ratio: 4.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.6 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 72.3 35.3 0.3
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.3 -0.3 -9.1

 

SUGAR Futures:

2-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SUGAR large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 299,077 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -3,190 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 302,267 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 71.3 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.9 43.5 9.1
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.8 76.4 4.2
– Net Position: 299,077 -350,435 51,358
– Gross Longs: 338,985 462,375 96,543
– Gross Shorts: 39,908 812,810 45,185
– Long to Short Ratio: 8.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.1 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 98.1 1.7 71.3
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.7 -11.4 10.2

 

COFFEE Futures:

5-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe COFFEE large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 56,012 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 1,215 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 54,797 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.6 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.1 45.0 4.0
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.1 66.6 2.4
– Net Position: 56,012 -60,389 4,377
– Gross Longs: 75,855 126,199 11,105
– Gross Shorts: 19,843 186,588 6,728
– Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 91.3 9.8 18.6
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.8 -2.5 -4.7

 

SOYBEANS Futures:

10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 101,647 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -14,757 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 116,404 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 55.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 36.5 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.6 54.3 6.5
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.8 66.1 9.6
– Net Position: 101,647 -80,417 -21,230
– Gross Longs: 175,251 372,081 44,299
– Gross Shorts: 73,604 452,498 65,529
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.4 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.5 46.9 36.5
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.2 8.3 -10.2

 

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:

Ultra 10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 65,048 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 482 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 64,566 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 63.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 38.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.5 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.1 48.5 7.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.8 65.4 5.7
– Net Position: 65,048 -72,023 6,975
– Gross Longs: 102,475 206,533 31,217
– Gross Shorts: 37,427 278,556 24,242
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.3 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 63.9 38.9 39.5
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.6 -1.5 -8.2

 

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 49,708 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -5,239 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 54,947 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.5 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.8 51.3 12.4
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.1 69.8 7.6
– Net Position: 49,708 -67,400 17,692
– Gross Longs: 82,975 186,898 45,240
– Gross Shorts: 33,267 254,298 27,548
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.6 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.9 43.7 41.5
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.5 1.3 -13.0

 

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

Ultra US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 96,218 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 18,433 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 77,785 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 53.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 47.9 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.3 37.2 8.4
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.1 63.2 13.6
– Net Position: 96,218 -80,141 -16,077
– Gross Longs: 130,451 114,704 25,824
– Gross Shorts: 34,233 194,845 41,901
– Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.6 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 53.6 41.9 47.9
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 21.2 -19.0 -20.7

 

LEAN HOGS Futures:

Eurodollar Bonds Futures COT ChartThe LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 74,630 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 905 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 73,725 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 20.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 3.4 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.1 30.5 6.9
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.1 52.6 12.8
– Net Position: 74,630 -58,935 -15,695
– Gross Longs: 120,074 81,209 18,297
– Gross Shorts: 45,444 140,144 33,992
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.5 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 88.5 20.9 3.4
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.4 -0.1 -24.1

 

COTTON Futures:

Ultra 10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe COTTON large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 104,309 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 1,278 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 103,031 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.0 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.7 36.2 7.0
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.0 79.0 2.9
– Net Position: 104,309 -115,441 11,132
– Gross Longs: 120,528 97,532 18,814
– Gross Shorts: 16,219 212,973 7,682
– Long to Short Ratio: 7.4 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.4 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 0.9 83.0
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 22.0 -20.7 7.8

 

COCOA Futures:

US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe COCOA large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 33,655 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,540 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 35,195 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 54.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.7 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.2 51.4 5.0
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.1 67.9 3.7
– Net Position: 33,655 -36,575 2,920
– Gross Longs: 69,449 114,475 11,240
– Gross Shorts: 35,794 151,050 8,320
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.4 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 54.0 46.2 41.7
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 18.5 -18.3 1.8

 

WHEAT Futures:

Ultra US Year Treasury Notes Long Bonds Futures COT ChartThe WHEAT large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 35,048 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -11,746 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 46,794 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 76.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 22.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.6 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 33.5 35.9 7.7
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.7 42.3 10.2
– Net Position: 35,048 -25,214 -9,834
– Gross Longs: 133,081 142,668 30,683
– Gross Shorts: 98,033 167,882 40,517
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.8 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 76.9 22.9 54.6
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 22.1 -27.7 23.8

 

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

