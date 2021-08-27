COT Soft Commodities Charts: Coffee, Soybeans, Wheat, Cattle, Hogs & Corn

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 24 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Aug-24-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,042,879 15 374,312 31 -408,022 60 33,710 63 Gold 504,735 26 210,653 64 -234,678 37 24,025 42 Silver 149,847 16 21,861 48 -36,126 56 14,265 23 Copper 192,968 21 8,624 49 -13,610 50 4,986 54 Palladium 9,173 12 -366 0 194 100 172 55 Platinum 63,828 28 9,143 26 -15,311 74 6,168 48 Natural Gas 1,391,801 49 -166,577 29 130,128 72 36,449 64 Brent 206,810 45 -33,499 56 33,373 48 126 37 Heating Oil 392,226 36 34,020 81 -52,546 19 18,526 73 Soybeans 684,606 18 101,647 56 -80,417 47 -21,230 36 Corn 1,443,764 11 330,967 72 -256,700 35 -74,267 0 Coffee 280,198 44 56,012 91 -60,389 10 4,377 19 Sugar 1,063,378 63 299,077 98 -350,435 2 51,358 71 Wheat 396,979 28 35,048 77 -25,214 23 -9,834 55

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 330,967 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -14,879 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 345,846 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 72.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 35.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.3 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.1 47.4 7.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.1 65.2 12.9 – Net Position: 330,967 -256,700 -74,267 – Gross Longs: 419,537 684,905 111,865 – Gross Shorts: 88,570 941,605 186,132 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 72.3 35.3 0.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.3 -0.3 -9.1

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 299,077 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -3,190 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 302,267 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 71.3 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.9 43.5 9.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.8 76.4 4.2 – Net Position: 299,077 -350,435 51,358 – Gross Longs: 338,985 462,375 96,543 – Gross Shorts: 39,908 812,810 45,185 – Long to Short Ratio: 8.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 98.1 1.7 71.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.7 -11.4 10.2

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 56,012 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 1,215 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 54,797 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.6 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.1 45.0 4.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.1 66.6 2.4 – Net Position: 56,012 -60,389 4,377 – Gross Longs: 75,855 126,199 11,105 – Gross Shorts: 19,843 186,588 6,728 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 91.3 9.8 18.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.8 -2.5 -4.7

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 101,647 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -14,757 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 116,404 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 55.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 36.5 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.6 54.3 6.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.8 66.1 9.6 – Net Position: 101,647 -80,417 -21,230 – Gross Longs: 175,251 372,081 44,299 – Gross Shorts: 73,604 452,498 65,529 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.4 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.5 46.9 36.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.2 8.3 -10.2

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:

The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 65,048 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 482 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 64,566 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 63.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 38.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.5 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.1 48.5 7.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.8 65.4 5.7 – Net Position: 65,048 -72,023 6,975 – Gross Longs: 102,475 206,533 31,217 – Gross Shorts: 37,427 278,556 24,242 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 63.9 38.9 39.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.6 -1.5 -8.2

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 49,708 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -5,239 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 54,947 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.5 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.8 51.3 12.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.1 69.8 7.6 – Net Position: 49,708 -67,400 17,692 – Gross Longs: 82,975 186,898 45,240 – Gross Shorts: 33,267 254,298 27,548 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.9 43.7 41.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.5 1.3 -13.0

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 96,218 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 18,433 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 77,785 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 53.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 47.9 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.3 37.2 8.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.1 63.2 13.6 – Net Position: 96,218 -80,141 -16,077 – Gross Longs: 130,451 114,704 25,824 – Gross Shorts: 34,233 194,845 41,901 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 53.6 41.9 47.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 21.2 -19.0 -20.7

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 74,630 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 905 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 73,725 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 20.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 3.4 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.1 30.5 6.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.1 52.6 12.8 – Net Position: 74,630 -58,935 -15,695 – Gross Longs: 120,074 81,209 18,297 – Gross Shorts: 45,444 140,144 33,992 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 88.5 20.9 3.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.4 -0.1 -24.1

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 104,309 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 1,278 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 103,031 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.0 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.7 36.2 7.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.0 79.0 2.9 – Net Position: 104,309 -115,441 11,132 – Gross Longs: 120,528 97,532 18,814 – Gross Shorts: 16,219 212,973 7,682 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.4 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 0.9 83.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 22.0 -20.7 7.8

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 33,655 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,540 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 35,195 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 54.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.7 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.2 51.4 5.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.1 67.9 3.7 – Net Position: 33,655 -36,575 2,920 – Gross Longs: 69,449 114,475 11,240 – Gross Shorts: 35,794 151,050 8,320 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 54.0 46.2 41.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 18.5 -18.3 1.8

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 35,048 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -11,746 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 46,794 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 76.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 22.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.6 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 33.5 35.9 7.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.7 42.3 10.2 – Net Position: 35,048 -25,214 -9,834 – Gross Longs: 133,081 142,668 30,683 – Gross Shorts: 98,033 167,882 40,517 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 76.9 22.9 54.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 22.1 -27.7 23.8

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).