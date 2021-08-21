COT Futures Metals Charts: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium & Copper Grade #1

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Aug-17-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,135,698 32 404,323 41 -447,254 48 42,931 76 Gold 485,485 22 191,542 59 -214,000 42 22,458 38 Silver 153,825 20 21,220 47 -35,490 57 14,270 23 Copper 208,878 33 20,080 57 -29,655 39 9,575 81 Palladium 10,681 19 1,151 6 -1,347 94 196 56 Platinum 62,569 26 8,358 25 -14,997 75 6,639 55 Natural Gas 1,414,880 53 -163,065 30 120,768 69 42,297 82 Brent 200,056 39 -33,377 56 32,613 47 764 42 Heating Oil 392,405 36 32,579 79 -50,962 21 18,383 72 Soybeans 665,803 14 116,404 59 -100,593 42 -15,811 46 Corn 1,435,341 9 345,846 74 -270,993 33 -74,853 0 Coffee 282,471 46 54,797 91 -59,643 10 4,846 22 Sugar 1,033,177 57 302,267 99 -357,406 0 55,139 76 Wheat 390,322 25 46,794 86 -36,088 17 -10,706 50

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 17 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 191,542 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 23,136 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 168,406 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 58.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 37.9 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 58.6 25.4 9.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.1 69.5 4.5 – Net Position: 191,542 -214,000 22,458 – Gross Longs: 284,437 123,301 44,315 – Gross Shorts: 92,895 337,301 21,857 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.6 41.7 37.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.2 0.2 -23.1

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 21,220 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -3,254 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 24,474 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 47.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 56.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 23.2 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.2 36.3 17.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.4 59.4 8.0 – Net Position: 21,220 -35,490 14,270 – Gross Longs: 63,390 55,831 26,597 – Gross Shorts: 42,170 91,321 12,327 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.0 56.6 23.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -21.8 23.9 -26.2

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 20,080 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -8,951 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 29,031 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 39.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.7 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.1 39.0 9.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.5 53.2 5.2 – Net Position: 20,080 -29,655 9,575 – Gross Longs: 85,953 81,424 20,453 – Gross Shorts: 65,873 111,079 10,878 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.8 39.1 80.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.1 -2.8 -1.4

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 8,358 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 2,539 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 5,819 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 25.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 74.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.6 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.3 30.3 16.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 38.0 54.3 5.5 – Net Position: 8,358 -14,997 6,639 – Gross Longs: 32,124 18,984 10,103 – Gross Shorts: 23,766 33,981 3,464 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 25.5 74.7 54.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.6 7.6 -13.5

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 1,151 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -357 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,508 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 5.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 56.2 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.0 34.7 13.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.2 47.3 11.6 – Net Position: 1,151 -1,347 196 – Gross Longs: 4,697 3,706 1,436 – Gross Shorts: 3,546 5,053 1,240 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 5.9 93.7 56.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.8 10.9 -28.1

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).