21 Aug

COT Futures Metals Charts: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium & Copper Grade #1

August 21, 2021

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders
Aug-17-2021OIOI-IndexSpec-NetSpec-IndexCom-NetCOM-IndexSmalls-NetSmalls-Index
WTI Crude2,135,69832404,32341-447,2544842,93176
Gold485,48522191,54259-214,0004222,45838
Silver153,8252021,22047-35,4905714,27023
Copper208,8783320,08057-29,655399,57581
Palladium10,681191,1516-1,3479419656
Platinum62,569268,35825-14,997756,63955
Natural Gas1,414,88053-163,06530120,7686942,29782
Brent200,05639-33,3775632,6134776442
Heating Oil392,4053632,57979-50,9622118,38372
Soybeans665,80314116,40459-100,59342-15,81146
Corn1,435,3419345,84674-270,99333-74,8530
Coffee282,4714654,79791-59,643104,84622
Sugar1,033,17757302,26799-357,406055,13976
Wheat390,3222546,79486-36,08817-10,70650

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 17 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures:

Federal Funds 30-Day Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 191,542 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 23,136 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 168,406 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 58.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 37.9 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 58.6 25.4 9.1
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.1 69.5 4.5
– Net Position: 191,542 -214,000 22,458
– Gross Longs: 284,437 123,301 44,315
– Gross Shorts: 92,895 337,301 21,857
– Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.0 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.6 41.7 37.9
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.2 0.2 -23.1

 

Silver Comex Futures:

2-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 21,220 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -3,254 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 24,474 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 47.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 56.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 23.2 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.2 36.3 17.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.4 59.4 8.0
– Net Position: 21,220 -35,490 14,270
– Gross Longs: 63,390 55,831 26,597
– Gross Shorts: 42,170 91,321 12,327
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.2 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.0 56.6 23.2
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -21.8 23.9 -26.2

 

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

5-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 20,080 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -8,951 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 29,031 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 39.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.7 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.1 39.0 9.8
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.5 53.2 5.2
– Net Position: 20,080 -29,655 9,575
– Gross Longs: 85,953 81,424 20,453
– Gross Shorts: 65,873 111,079 10,878
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.9 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.8 39.1 80.7
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.1 -2.8 -1.4

 

Platinum Futures:

10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 8,358 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 2,539 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 5,819 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 25.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 74.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.6 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.3 30.3 16.1
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 38.0 54.3 5.5
– Net Position: 8,358 -14,997 6,639
– Gross Longs: 32,124 18,984 10,103
– Gross Shorts: 23,766 33,981 3,464
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.9 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 25.5 74.7 54.6
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.6 7.6 -13.5

 

Palladium Futures:

Ultra 10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 1,151 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -357 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,508 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 5.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 56.2 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.0 34.7 13.4
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.2 47.3 11.6
– Net Position: 1,151 -1,347 196
– Gross Longs: 4,697 3,706 1,436
– Gross Shorts: 3,546 5,053 1,240
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 5.9 93.7 56.2
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.8 10.9 -28.1

 

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

