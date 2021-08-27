COT Futures Metals Charts: Comex Gold, Silver, Copper, Platinum & Palladium

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 24 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Aug-24-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,042,879 15 374,312 31 -408,022 60 33,710 63 Gold 504,735 26 210,653 64 -234,678 37 24,025 42 Silver 149,847 16 21,861 48 -36,126 56 14,265 23 Copper 192,968 21 8,624 49 -13,610 50 4,986 54 Palladium 9,173 12 -366 0 194 100 172 55 Platinum 63,828 28 9,143 26 -15,311 74 6,168 48 Natural Gas 1,391,801 49 -166,577 29 130,128 72 36,449 64 Brent 206,810 45 -33,499 56 33,373 48 126 37 Heating Oil 392,226 36 34,020 81 -52,546 19 18,526 73 Soybeans 684,606 18 101,647 56 -80,417 47 -21,230 36 Corn 1,443,764 11 330,967 72 -256,700 35 -74,267 0 Coffee 280,198 44 56,012 91 -60,389 10 4,377 19 Sugar 1,063,378 63 299,077 98 -350,435 2 51,358 71 Wheat 396,979 28 35,048 77 -25,214 23 -9,834 55

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 210,653 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 19,111 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 191,542 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 63.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.7 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 59.3 24.4 8.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.5 70.9 4.1 – Net Position: 210,653 -234,678 24,025 – Gross Longs: 299,084 123,101 44,517 – Gross Shorts: 88,431 357,779 20,492 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 63.5 36.7 41.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.1 -3.3 -15.1

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 21,861 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 641 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 21,220 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 47.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 56.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 23.2 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.3 33.8 17.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.7 57.9 8.2 – Net Position: 21,861 -36,126 14,265 – Gross Longs: 63,311 50,674 26,586 – Gross Shorts: 41,450 86,800 12,321 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.6 56.0 23.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -20.4 21.4 -17.6

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 8,624 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -11,456 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 20,080 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 48.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 50.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.1 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.3 44.3 8.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.8 51.4 5.7 – Net Position: 8,624 -13,610 4,986 – Gross Longs: 73,890 85,537 15,941 – Gross Shorts: 65,266 99,147 10,955 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 48.6 50.1 54.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.0 9.2 -29.0

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 9,143 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 785 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,358 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 26.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 74.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 48.1 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.8 30.4 15.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 37.4 54.4 5.7 – Net Position: 9,143 -15,311 6,168 – Gross Longs: 33,042 19,382 9,778 – Gross Shorts: 23,899 34,693 3,610 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 26.5 74.3 48.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.8 8.8 -13.5

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -366 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -1,517 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,151 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.8 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 33.5 48.9 15.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 37.5 46.8 13.9 – Net Position: -366 194 172 – Gross Longs: 3,076 4,490 1,447 – Gross Shorts: 3,442 4,296 1,275 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 100.0 54.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -17.9 20.8 -27.7

Article By CountingPips.com

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).