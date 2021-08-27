27 Aug

COT Futures Metals Charts: Comex Gold, Silver, Copper, Platinum & Palladium

August 27, 2021

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 24 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend
Aug-24-2021OIOI-IndexSpec-NetSpec-IndexCom-NetCOM-IndexSmalls-NetSmalls-Index
WTI Crude2,042,87915374,31231-408,0226033,71063
Gold504,73526210,65364-234,6783724,02542
Silver149,8471621,86148-36,1265614,26523
Copper192,968218,62449-13,610504,98654
Palladium9,17312-366019410017255
Platinum63,828289,14326-15,311746,16848
Natural Gas1,391,80149-166,57729130,1287236,44964
Brent206,81045-33,4995633,3734812637
Heating Oil392,2263634,02081-52,5461918,52673
Soybeans684,60618101,64756-80,41747-21,23036
Corn1,443,76411330,96772-256,70035-74,2670
Coffee280,1984456,01291-60,389104,37719
Sugar1,063,37863299,07798-350,435251,35871
Wheat396,9792835,04877-25,21423-9,83455

Gold Comex Futures:

Federal Funds 30-Day Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 210,653 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 19,111 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 191,542 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 63.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.7 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 59.3 24.4 8.8
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.5 70.9 4.1
– Net Position: 210,653 -234,678 24,025
– Gross Longs: 299,084 123,101 44,517
– Gross Shorts: 88,431 357,779 20,492
– Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.2 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 63.5 36.7 41.7
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.1 -3.3 -15.1

 

Silver Comex Futures:

2-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 21,861 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 641 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 21,220 net contracts.

Free Reports:

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 47.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 56.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 23.2 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.3 33.8 17.7
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.7 57.9 8.2
– Net Position: 21,861 -36,126 14,265
– Gross Longs: 63,311 50,674 26,586
– Gross Shorts: 41,450 86,800 12,321
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.2 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.6 56.0 23.2
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -20.4 21.4 -17.6

 

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

5-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 8,624 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -11,456 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 20,080 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 48.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 50.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.1 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.3 44.3 8.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.8 51.4 5.7
– Net Position: 8,624 -13,610 4,986
– Gross Longs: 73,890 85,537 15,941
– Gross Shorts: 65,266 99,147 10,955
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.5 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 48.6 50.1 54.1
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.0 9.2 -29.0

 

Platinum Futures:

10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 9,143 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 785 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,358 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 26.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 74.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 48.1 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.8 30.4 15.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 37.4 54.4 5.7
– Net Position: 9,143 -15,311 6,168
– Gross Longs: 33,042 19,382 9,778
– Gross Shorts: 23,899 34,693 3,610
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 26.5 74.3 48.1
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.8 8.8 -13.5

 

Palladium Futures:

Ultra 10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -366 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -1,517 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,151 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.8 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 33.5 48.9 15.8
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 37.5 46.8 13.9
– Net Position: -366 194 172
– Gross Longs: 3,076 4,490 1,447
– Gross Shorts: 3,442 4,296 1,275
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.1 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 100.0 54.8
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -17.9 20.8 -27.7

 

Article By CountingPips.comReceive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

CountingPips Forex Blog Metals Opinions