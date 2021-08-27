COT Energy Futures Charts: WTI & Brent Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, Heating Oil

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 24 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Aug-24-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,042,879 15 374,312 31 -408,022 60 33,710 63 Gold 504,735 26 210,653 64 -234,678 37 24,025 42 Silver 149,847 16 21,861 48 -36,126 56 14,265 23 Copper 192,968 21 8,624 49 -13,610 50 4,986 54 Palladium 9,173 12 -366 0 194 100 172 55 Platinum 63,828 28 9,143 26 -15,311 74 6,168 48 Natural Gas 1,391,801 49 -166,577 29 130,128 72 36,449 64 Brent 206,810 45 -33,499 56 33,373 48 126 37 Heating Oil 392,226 36 34,020 81 -52,546 19 18,526 73 Soybeans 684,606 18 101,647 56 -80,417 47 -21,230 36 Corn 1,443,764 11 330,967 72 -256,700 35 -74,267 0 Coffee 280,198 44 56,012 91 -60,389 10 4,377 19 Sugar 1,063,378 63 299,077 98 -350,435 2 51,358 71 Wheat 396,979 28 35,048 77 -25,214 23 -9,834 55

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 374,312 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -30,011 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 404,323 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 31.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 60.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.5 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.9 33.6 4.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.6 53.6 2.5 – Net Position: 374,312 -408,022 33,710 – Gross Longs: 528,784 686,132 85,739 – Gross Shorts: 154,472 1,094,154 52,029 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 31.1 60.2 62.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -40.0 41.9 -20.8

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -33,499 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -122 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -33,377 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 55.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 48.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 36.5 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.0 54.9 3.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.2 38.8 3.3 – Net Position: -33,499 33,373 126 – Gross Longs: 31,035 113,611 6,868 – Gross Shorts: 64,534 80,238 6,742 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.4 to 1 1.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.6 48.3 36.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.7 8.8 -11.4

Natural Gas Futures :

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -166,577 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -3,512 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -163,065 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 28.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 71.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 63.8 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.3 45.0 4.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 35.2 35.7 2.0 – Net Position: -166,577 130,128 36,449 – Gross Longs: 323,806 626,819 64,662 – Gross Shorts: 490,383 496,691 28,213 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.3 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 28.6 71.9 63.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.2 15.3 -3.7

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 36,884 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 1,137 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 35,747 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 46.3 percent.

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 34,020 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 1,441 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 32,579 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.6 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.2 53.0 10.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.5 66.4 5.8 – Net Position: 34,020 -52,546 18,526 – Gross Longs: 67,375 207,839 41,332 – Gross Shorts: 33,355 260,385 22,806 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 81.3 19.4 72.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 15.4 -5.1 -27.4

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -15,887 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -5,754 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -10,133 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 25.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 74.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.1 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.5 46.8 1.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.7 8.4 0.2 – Net Position: -15,887 15,550 337 – Gross Longs: 20,839 18,950 434 – Gross Shorts: 36,726 3,400 97 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 5.6 to 1 4.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 25.6 74.4 39.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.0 -6.0 -0.9

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).