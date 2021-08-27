27 Aug

COT Energy Futures Charts: WTI & Brent Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, Heating Oil

August 27, 2021

cBy CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 24 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend
Aug-24-2021OIOI-IndexSpec-NetSpec-IndexCom-NetCOM-IndexSmalls-NetSmalls-Index
WTI Crude2,042,87915374,31231-408,0226033,71063
Gold504,73526210,65364-234,6783724,02542
Silver149,8471621,86148-36,1265614,26523
Copper192,968218,62449-13,610504,98654
Palladium9,17312-366019410017255
Platinum63,828289,14326-15,311746,16848
Natural Gas1,391,80149-166,57729130,1287236,44964
Brent206,81045-33,4995633,3734812637
Heating Oil392,2263634,02081-52,5461918,52673
Soybeans684,60618101,64756-80,41747-21,23036
Corn1,443,76411330,96772-256,70035-74,2670
Coffee280,1984456,01291-60,389104,37719
Sugar1,063,37863299,07798-350,435251,35871
Wheat396,9792835,04877-25,21423-9,83455

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

WTI Crude Oil Futures COT ChartThe WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 374,312 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -30,011 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 404,323 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 31.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 60.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.5 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.9 33.6 4.2
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.6 53.6 2.5
– Net Position: 374,312 -408,022 33,710
– Gross Longs: 528,784 686,132 85,739
– Gross Shorts: 154,472 1,094,154 52,029
– Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.6 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 31.1 60.2 62.5
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -40.0 41.9 -20.8

 

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

Brent Last Day Crude Oil Futures COT ChartThe Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -33,499 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -122 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -33,377 net contracts.

Free Reports:

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 55.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 48.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 36.5 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.0 54.9 3.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.2 38.8 3.3
– Net Position: -33,499 33,373 126
– Gross Longs: 31,035 113,611 6,868
– Gross Shorts: 64,534 80,238 6,742
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.4 to 1 1.0 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.6 48.3 36.5
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.7 8.8 -11.4

 

Natural Gas Futures :

Natural Gas Futures COT ChartThe Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -166,577 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -3,512 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -163,065 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 28.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 71.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 63.8 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.3 45.0 4.6
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 35.2 35.7 2.0
– Net Position: -166,577 130,128 36,449
– Gross Longs: 323,806 626,819 64,662
– Gross Shorts: 490,383 496,691 28,213
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.3 to 1 2.3 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 28.6 71.9 63.8
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.2 15.3 -3.7

 

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

RBOB Gasoline Energy Futures COT ChartThe Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 36,884 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 1,137 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 35,747 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 46.3 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.0 53.9 5.5
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.4 66.1 3.8
– Net Position: 36,884 -42,699 5,815
– Gross Longs: 87,397 188,427 19,148
– Gross Shorts: 50,513 231,126 13,333
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.4 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 7.7 94.3 46.3
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.9 16.9 -30.9

 

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

NY Harbor Heating Oil Energy Futures COT ChartThe #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 34,020 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 1,441 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 32,579 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.6 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.2 53.0 10.5
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.5 66.4 5.8
– Net Position: 34,020 -52,546 18,526
– Gross Longs: 67,375 207,839 41,332
– Gross Shorts: 33,355 260,385 22,806
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 81.3 19.4 72.6
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 15.4 -5.1 -27.4

 

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures COT ChartThe Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -15,887 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -5,754 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -10,133 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 25.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 74.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.1 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.5 46.8 1.1
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.7 8.4 0.2
– Net Position: -15,887 15,550 337
– Gross Longs: 20,839 18,950 434
– Gross Shorts: 36,726 3,400 97
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 5.6 to 1 4.5 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 25.6 74.4 39.1
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.0 -6.0 -0.9

 

Article By CountingPips.comReceive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

CountingPips Forex Blog Energy Opinions