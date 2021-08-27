COT Energy Futures Charts: WTI & Brent Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, Heating Oil

cBy CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter
Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 24 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
|Aug-24-2021
|OI
|OI-Index
|Spec-Net
|Spec-Index
|Com-Net
|COM-Index
|Smalls-Net
|Smalls-Index
|WTI Crude
|2,042,879
|15
|374,312
|31
|-408,022
|60
|33,710
|63
|Gold
|504,735
|26
|210,653
|64
|-234,678
|37
|24,025
|42
|Silver
|149,847
|16
|21,861
|48
|-36,126
|56
|14,265
|23
|Copper
|192,968
|21
|8,624
|49
|-13,610
|50
|4,986
|54
|Palladium
|9,173
|12
|-366
|0
|194
|100
|172
|55
|Platinum
|63,828
|28
|9,143
|26
|-15,311
|74
|6,168
|48
|Natural Gas
|1,391,801
|49
|-166,577
|29
|130,128
|72
|36,449
|64
|Brent
|206,810
|45
|-33,499
|56
|33,373
|48
|126
|37
|Heating Oil
|392,226
|36
|34,020
|81
|-52,546
|19
|18,526
|73
|Soybeans
|684,606
|18
|101,647
|56
|-80,417
|47
|-21,230
|36
|Corn
|1,443,764
|11
|330,967
|72
|-256,700
|35
|-74,267
|0
|Coffee
|280,198
|44
|56,012
|91
|-60,389
|10
|4,377
|19
|Sugar
|1,063,378
|63
|299,077
|98
|-350,435
|2
|51,358
|71
|Wheat
|396,979
|28
|35,048
|77
|-25,214
|23
|-9,834
|55
WTI Crude Oil Futures :
The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 374,312 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -30,011 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 404,323 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 31.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 60.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.5 percent.
|WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|25.9
|33.6
|4.2
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|7.6
|53.6
|2.5
|– Net Position:
|374,312
|-408,022
|33,710
|– Gross Longs:
|528,784
|686,132
|85,739
|– Gross Shorts:
|154,472
|1,094,154
|52,029
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|3.4 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|1.6 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|31.1
|60.2
|62.5
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-40.0
|41.9
|-20.8
Brent Crude Oil Futures :
The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -33,499 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -122 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -33,377 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 55.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 48.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 36.5 percent.
|Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|15.0
|54.9
|3.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|31.2
|38.8
|3.3
|– Net Position:
|-33,499
|33,373
|126
|– Gross Longs:
|31,035
|113,611
|6,868
|– Gross Shorts:
|64,534
|80,238
|6,742
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.5 to 1
|1.4 to 1
|1.0 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|55.6
|48.3
|36.5
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-6.7
|8.8
|-11.4
Natural Gas Futures :
The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -166,577 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -3,512 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -163,065 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 28.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 71.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 63.8 percent.
|Natural Gas Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|23.3
|45.0
|4.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|35.2
|35.7
|2.0
|– Net Position:
|-166,577
|130,128
|36,449
|– Gross Longs:
|323,806
|626,819
|64,662
|– Gross Shorts:
|490,383
|496,691
|28,213
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.7 to 1
|1.3 to 1
|2.3 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|28.6
|71.9
|63.8
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-14.2
|15.3
|-3.7
Gasoline Blendstock Futures :
The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 36,884 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 1,137 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 35,747 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 46.3 percent.
|Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|25.0
|53.9
|5.5
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|14.4
|66.1
|3.8
|– Net Position:
|36,884
|-42,699
|5,815
|– Gross Longs:
|87,397
|188,427
|19,148
|– Gross Shorts:
|50,513
|231,126
|13,333
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.7 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|1.4 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|7.7
|94.3
|46.3
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-11.9
|16.9
|-30.9
#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :
The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 34,020 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 1,441 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 32,579 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.6 percent.
|Heating Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|17.2
|53.0
|10.5
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|8.5
|66.4
|5.8
|– Net Position:
|34,020
|-52,546
|18,526
|– Gross Longs:
|67,375
|207,839
|41,332
|– Gross Shorts:
|33,355
|260,385
|22,806
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.0 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|1.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|81.3
|19.4
|72.6
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|15.4
|-5.1
|-27.4
Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :
The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -15,887 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -5,754 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -10,133 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 25.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 74.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.1 percent.
|Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|51.5
|46.8
|1.1
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|90.7
|8.4
|0.2
|– Net Position:
|-15,887
|15,550
|337
|– Gross Longs:
|20,839
|18,950
|434
|– Gross Shorts:
|36,726
|3,400
|97
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.6 to 1
|5.6 to 1
|4.5 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|25.6
|74.4
|39.1
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|6.0
|-6.0
|-0.9
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).
Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).