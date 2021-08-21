COT Energy Futures Charts: Brent Crude Oil, NatGas, Bloomberg Com Index, Heating Oil, WTI Oil

Aug-17-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,135,698 32 404,323 41 -447,254 48 42,931 76 Gold 485,485 22 191,542 59 -214,000 42 22,458 38 Silver 153,825 20 21,220 47 -35,490 57 14,270 23 Copper 208,878 33 20,080 57 -29,655 39 9,575 81 Palladium 10,681 19 1,151 6 -1,347 94 196 56 Platinum 62,569 26 8,358 25 -14,997 75 6,639 55 Natural Gas 1,414,880 53 -163,065 30 120,768 69 42,297 82 Brent 200,056 39 -33,377 56 32,613 47 764 42 Heating Oil 392,405 36 32,579 79 -50,962 21 18,383 72 Soybeans 665,803 14 116,404 59 -100,593 42 -15,811 46 Corn 1,435,341 9 345,846 74 -270,993 33 -74,853 0 Coffee 282,471 46 54,797 91 -59,643 10 4,846 22 Sugar 1,033,177 57 302,267 99 -357,406 0 55,139 76 Wheat 390,322 25 46,794 86 -36,088 17 -10,706 50

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 17 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 404,323 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 3,910 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 400,413 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 40.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 48.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 75.5 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.2 33.4 4.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.3 54.3 2.3 – Net Position: 404,323 -447,254 42,931 – Gross Longs: 538,862 712,347 91,029 – Gross Shorts: 134,539 1,159,601 48,098 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 40.7 48.4 75.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -29.8 31.2 -15.6

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -33,377 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,553 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -31,824 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 55.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 47.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 42.1 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.0 54.2 3.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.7 37.9 3.4 – Net Position: -33,377 32,613 764 – Gross Longs: 33,994 108,374 7,522 – Gross Shorts: 67,371 75,761 6,758 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.4 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.8 47.1 42.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.5 17.4 -16.3

Natural Gas Futures :

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -163,065 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -19,145 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -143,920 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 29.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 69.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.4 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.7 44.3 5.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 35.2 35.7 2.0 – Net Position: -163,065 120,768 42,297 – Gross Longs: 335,240 626,403 70,417 – Gross Shorts: 498,305 505,635 28,120 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 29.6 69.0 82.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -16.5 15.6 18.2

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 35,747 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -4,091 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 39,838 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 67.1 percent.

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 32,579 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,336 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 33,915 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 79.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 21.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.0 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 18.6 52.5 11.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.3 65.5 6.4 – Net Position: 32,579 -50,962 18,383 – Gross Longs: 72,810 206,120 43,399 – Gross Shorts: 40,231 257,082 25,016 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 79.4 21.0 72.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.0 -5.3 -10.1

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -10,133 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 5,417 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -15,550 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 37.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 62.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.4 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 63.5 34.6 1.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.1 8.9 0.3 – Net Position: -10,133 9,766 367 – Gross Longs: 24,150 13,166 475 – Gross Shorts: 34,283 3,400 108 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 3.9 to 1 4.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 37.6 62.2 40.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 13.4 -13.5 1.1

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).