21 Aug

COT Energy Futures Charts: Brent Crude Oil, NatGas, Bloomberg Com Index, Heating Oil, WTI Oil

August 21, 2021

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend
Aug-17-2021OIOI-IndexSpec-NetSpec-IndexCom-NetCOM-IndexSmalls-NetSmalls-Index
WTI Crude2,135,69832404,32341-447,2544842,93176
Gold485,48522191,54259-214,0004222,45838
Silver153,8252021,22047-35,4905714,27023
Copper208,8783320,08057-29,655399,57581
Palladium10,681191,1516-1,3479419656
Platinum62,569268,35825-14,997756,63955
Natural Gas1,414,88053-163,06530120,7686942,29782
Brent200,05639-33,3775632,6134776442
Heating Oil392,4053632,57979-50,9622118,38372
Soybeans665,80314116,40459-100,59342-15,81146
Corn1,435,3419345,84674-270,99333-74,8530
Coffee282,4714654,79791-59,643104,84622
Sugar1,033,17757302,26799-357,406055,13976
Wheat390,3222546,79486-36,08817-10,70650

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 17 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

WTI Crude Oil Futures COT ChartThe WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 404,323 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 3,910 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 400,413 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 40.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 48.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 75.5 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.2 33.4 4.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.3 54.3 2.3
– Net Position: 404,323 -447,254 42,931
– Gross Longs: 538,862 712,347 91,029
– Gross Shorts: 134,539 1,159,601 48,098
– Long to Short Ratio: 4.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 40.7 48.4 75.5
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -29.8 31.2 -15.6

 

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

Brent Last Day Crude Oil Futures COT ChartThe Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -33,377 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,553 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -31,824 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 55.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 47.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 42.1 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.0 54.2 3.8
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.7 37.9 3.4
– Net Position: -33,377 32,613 764
– Gross Longs: 33,994 108,374 7,522
– Gross Shorts: 67,371 75,761 6,758
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.4 to 1 1.1 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.8 47.1 42.1
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.5 17.4 -16.3

 

Natural Gas Futures :

Natural Gas Futures COT ChartThe Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -163,065 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -19,145 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -143,920 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 29.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 69.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.4 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.7 44.3 5.0
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 35.2 35.7 2.0
– Net Position: -163,065 120,768 42,297
– Gross Longs: 335,240 626,403 70,417
– Gross Shorts: 498,305 505,635 28,120
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.5 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 29.6 69.0 82.4
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -16.5 15.6 18.2

 

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

RBOB Gasoline Energy Futures COT ChartThe Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 35,747 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -4,091 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 39,838 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 67.1 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.7 51.1 6.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.0 63.3 3.8
– Net Position: 35,747 -45,046 9,299
– Gross Longs: 98,409 188,294 23,373
– Gross Shorts: 62,662 233,340 14,074
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 6.5 92.0 67.1
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.9 13.7 6.0

 

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

NY Harbor Heating Oil Energy Futures COT ChartThe #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 32,579 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,336 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 33,915 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 79.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 21.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.0 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 18.6 52.5 11.1
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.3 65.5 6.4
– Net Position: 32,579 -50,962 18,383
– Gross Longs: 72,810 206,120 43,399
– Gross Shorts: 40,231 257,082 25,016
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 79.4 21.0 72.0
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.0 -5.3 -10.1

 

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures COT ChartThe Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -10,133 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 5,417 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -15,550 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 37.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 62.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.4 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 63.5 34.6 1.2
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.1 8.9 0.3
– Net Position: -10,133 9,766 367
– Gross Longs: 24,150 13,166 475
– Gross Shorts: 34,283 3,400 108
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 3.9 to 1 4.4 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 37.6 62.2 40.4
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 13.4 -13.5 1.1

 

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

