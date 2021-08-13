COT Energy Charts: Heating Oil, WTI & Brent Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, Gasoline Blendstock

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter
Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 10 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
|Aug-10-2021
|OI
|OI-Index
|Spec-Net
|Spec-Index
|Com-Net
|COM-Index
|Smalls-Net
|Smalls-Index
|WTI Crude
|2,194,794
|42
|400,413
|39
|-446,519
|49
|46,106
|80
|Gold
|477,232
|19
|168,406
|53
|-195,641
|46
|27,235
|50
|Silver
|154,491
|20
|24,474
|50
|-39,848
|53
|15,374
|30
|Copper
|199,899
|26
|29,031
|63
|-39,232
|32
|10,201
|84
|Palladium
|10,452
|18
|1,508
|8
|-1,984
|88
|476
|73
|Platinum
|64,271
|29
|5,819
|22
|-13,160
|77
|7,341
|64
|Natural Gas
|1,420,102
|54
|-143,920
|35
|106,435
|64
|37,485
|67
|Brent
|193,844
|35
|-31,824
|58
|30,554
|44
|1,270
|47
|Heating Oil
|391,917
|35
|33,915
|81
|-53,298
|19
|19,383
|76
|Soybeans
|660,007
|12
|122,396
|61
|-106,486
|41
|-15,910
|45
|Corn
|1,424,121
|7
|321,559
|71
|-250,300
|36
|-71,259
|0
|Coffee
|289,568
|51
|52,266
|89
|-57,615
|11
|5,349
|25
|Sugar
|998,508
|50
|297,421
|98
|-351,385
|2
|53,964
|75
|Wheat
|382,959
|22
|43,632
|73
|-31,461
|32
|-12,171
|43
WTI Crude Oil Futures :
The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 400,413 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -30,114 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 430,527 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 39.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 48.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 80.0 percent.
|WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|25.3
|34.1
|4.4
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|7.1
|54.4
|2.3
|– Net Position:
|400,413
|-446,519
|46,106
|– Gross Longs:
|556,062
|747,515
|96,269
|– Gross Shorts:
|155,649
|1,194,034
|50,163
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|3.6 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|1.9 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|39.5
|48.6
|80.0
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-39.1
|38.9
|-10.6
Brent Crude Oil Futures :
The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -31,824 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -9,439 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -22,385 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 58.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 46.6 percent.
|Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|19.0
|53.2
|3.9
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|35.4
|37.4
|3.2
|– Net Position:
|-31,824
|30,554
|1,270
|– Gross Longs:
|36,836
|103,053
|7,531
|– Gross Shorts:
|68,660
|72,499
|6,261
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.5 to 1
|1.4 to 1
|1.2 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|58.5
|43.6
|46.6
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-17.1
|18.9
|-10.7
Natural Gas Futures :
The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -143,920 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -7,675 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -136,245 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 67.1 percent.
|Natural Gas Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|24.6
|42.7
|4.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|34.7
|35.2
|1.9
|– Net Position:
|-143,920
|106,435
|37,485
|– Gross Longs:
|348,668
|606,847
|65,058
|– Gross Shorts:
|492,588
|500,412
|27,573
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.7 to 1
|1.2 to 1
|2.4 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|35.4
|64.4
|67.1
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-13.0
|12.2
|14.7
Gasoline Blendstock Futures :
The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 39,838 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -167 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 40,005 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 77.2 percent.
|Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|27.3
|46.5
|7.1
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|15.9
|61.1
|3.9
|– Net Position:
|39,838
|-50,826
|10,988
|– Gross Longs:
|95,401
|162,512
|24,759
|– Gross Shorts:
|55,563
|213,338
|13,771
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.7 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|1.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|10.7
|86.2
|77.2
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-24.4
|23.4
|4.2
#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :
The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 33,915 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 5,375 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 28,540 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 76.0 percent.
|Heating Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|18.3
|50.2
|11.0
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|9.7
|63.8
|6.1
|– Net Position:
|33,915
|-53,298
|19,383
|– Gross Longs:
|71,737
|196,582
|43,283
|– Gross Shorts:
|37,822
|249,880
|23,900
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.9 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|1.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|81.1
|18.6
|76.0
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|10.6
|-6.3
|-8.0
Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :
The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -15,550 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -3,974 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -11,576 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 26.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 73.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.9 percent.
|Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|51.5
|46.7
|1.2
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|90.7
|8.6
|0.2
|– Net Position:
|-15,550
|15,148
|402
|– Gross Longs:
|20,483
|18,548
|493
|– Gross Shorts:
|36,033
|3,400
|91
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.6 to 1
|5.5 to 1
|5.4 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|26.3
|73.5
|41.9
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|12.5
|-12.8
|5.0
Article By CountingPips.com
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).
Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).