COT Energy Charts: Heating Oil, WTI & Brent Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, Gasoline Blendstock

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 10 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend Aug-10-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,194,794 42 400,413 39 -446,519 49 46,106 80 Gold 477,232 19 168,406 53 -195,641 46 27,235 50 Silver 154,491 20 24,474 50 -39,848 53 15,374 30 Copper 199,899 26 29,031 63 -39,232 32 10,201 84 Palladium 10,452 18 1,508 8 -1,984 88 476 73 Platinum 64,271 29 5,819 22 -13,160 77 7,341 64 Natural Gas 1,420,102 54 -143,920 35 106,435 64 37,485 67 Brent 193,844 35 -31,824 58 30,554 44 1,270 47 Heating Oil 391,917 35 33,915 81 -53,298 19 19,383 76 Soybeans 660,007 12 122,396 61 -106,486 41 -15,910 45 Corn 1,424,121 7 321,559 71 -250,300 36 -71,259 0 Coffee 289,568 51 52,266 89 -57,615 11 5,349 25 Sugar 998,508 50 297,421 98 -351,385 2 53,964 75 Wheat 382,959 22 43,632 73 -31,461 32 -12,171 43

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 400,413 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -30,114 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 430,527 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 39.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 48.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 80.0 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.3 34.1 4.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.1 54.4 2.3 – Net Position: 400,413 -446,519 46,106 – Gross Longs: 556,062 747,515 96,269 – Gross Shorts: 155,649 1,194,034 50,163 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 39.5 48.6 80.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -39.1 38.9 -10.6

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -31,824 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -9,439 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -22,385 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 58.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 46.6 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.0 53.2 3.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 35.4 37.4 3.2 – Net Position: -31,824 30,554 1,270 – Gross Longs: 36,836 103,053 7,531 – Gross Shorts: 68,660 72,499 6,261 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.4 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.5 43.6 46.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -17.1 18.9 -10.7

Natural Gas Futures :

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -143,920 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -7,675 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -136,245 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 67.1 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.6 42.7 4.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 34.7 35.2 1.9 – Net Position: -143,920 106,435 37,485 – Gross Longs: 348,668 606,847 65,058 – Gross Shorts: 492,588 500,412 27,573 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.4 64.4 67.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.0 12.2 14.7

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 39,838 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -167 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 40,005 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 77.2 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.3 46.5 7.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.9 61.1 3.9 – Net Position: 39,838 -50,826 10,988 – Gross Longs: 95,401 162,512 24,759 – Gross Shorts: 55,563 213,338 13,771 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 10.7 86.2 77.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -24.4 23.4 4.2

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 33,915 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 5,375 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 28,540 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 76.0 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 18.3 50.2 11.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.7 63.8 6.1 – Net Position: 33,915 -53,298 19,383 – Gross Longs: 71,737 196,582 43,283 – Gross Shorts: 37,822 249,880 23,900 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 81.1 18.6 76.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.6 -6.3 -8.0

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -15,550 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -3,974 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -11,576 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 26.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 73.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.9 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.5 46.7 1.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.7 8.6 0.2 – Net Position: -15,550 15,148 402 – Gross Longs: 20,483 18,548 493 – Gross Shorts: 36,033 3,400 91 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 5.5 to 1 5.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 26.3 73.5 41.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 12.5 -12.8 5.0

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).