COT Currency Futures Charts: Swiss Franc, Brazil Real, US Dollar, Euro, Yen & Bitcoin

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 24 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.

Data Snapshot of Forex Market Traders | Columns Legend

Aug-24-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index USD Index 48,509 64 20,362 61 -25,762 32 5,400 90 EUR 698,547 84 24,630 43 -57,393 59 32,763 32 GBP 196,366 36 -16,745 62 19,171 41 -2,426 51 JPY 194,477 56 -66,671 29 82,070 73 -15,399 27 CHF 43,703 19 4,094 77 3,292 34 -7,386 42 CAD 171,487 45 5,877 60 -14,735 42 8,858 60 AUD 197,636 81 -56,600 19 77,460 86 -20,860 11 NZD 46,444 37 -362 71 1,831 33 -1,469 37 MXN 152,123 25 -23,830 3 21,597 97 2,233 52 RUB 58,217 67 12,965 44 -13,985 53 1,020 71 BRL 33,466 36 13,346 86 -14,408 14 1,062 80 Bitcoin 7,515 40 -1,114 73 -29 0 1,143 27

US Dollar Index Futures:

The US Dollar Index large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 20,362 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 1,151 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 19,211 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 60.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 31.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.1 percent.

US DOLLAR INDEX Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 75.5 3.6 15.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.5 56.7 4.3 – Net Position: 20,362 -25,762 5,400 – Gross Longs: 36,611 1,754 7,473 – Gross Shorts: 16,249 27,516 2,073 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.3 to 1 0.1 to 1 3.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 60.9 31.8 90.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 15.7 -15.1 -0.4

Euro Currency Futures:

The Euro Currency large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 24,630 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -33,010 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 57,640 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 42.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 59.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 31.8 percent.

EURO Currency Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.8 57.7 13.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.3 65.9 8.4 – Net Position: 24,630 -57,393 32,763 – Gross Longs: 194,169 403,032 91,371 – Gross Shorts: 169,539 460,425 58,608 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 42.6 59.5 31.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.8 12.4 -14.1

British Pound Sterling Futures:

The British Pound Sterling large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -16,745 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -21,396 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 4,651 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 50.6 percent.

BRITISH POUND Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 20.1 65.3 13.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.6 55.5 14.6 – Net Position: -16,745 19,171 -2,426 – Gross Longs: 39,489 128,248 26,302 – Gross Shorts: 56,234 109,077 28,728 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.9 41.0 50.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -17.8 18.8 -14.5

Japanese Yen Futures:

The Japanese Yen large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -66,671 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -3,463 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -63,208 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 29.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 73.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 26.8 percent.

JAPANESE YEN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 13.8 75.9 9.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 48.0 33.7 17.7 – Net Position: -66,671 82,070 -15,399 – Gross Longs: 26,763 147,612 19,080 – Gross Shorts: 93,434 65,542 34,479 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.3 to 1 2.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 29.3 73.4 26.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.3 3.5 5.9

Swiss Franc Futures:

The Swiss Franc large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 4,094 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,453 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 5,547 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 77.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.6 percent.

SWISS FRANC Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 33.4 41.7 24.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.1 34.1 41.5 – Net Position: 4,094 3,292 -7,386 – Gross Longs: 14,608 18,206 10,746 – Gross Shorts: 10,514 14,914 18,132 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 1.2 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 77.3 34.5 41.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.3 1.2 5.8

Canadian Dollar Futures:

The Canadian Dollar large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 5,877 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 3,217 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 2,660 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 60.2 percent.

CANADIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.7 52.4 20.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.3 61.0 15.3 – Net Position: 5,877 -14,735 8,858 – Gross Longs: 44,124 89,815 35,037 – Gross Shorts: 38,247 104,550 26,179 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.9 42.4 60.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -17.1 22.4 -23.0

Australian Dollar Futures:

The Australian Dollar large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -56,600 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -6,233 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -50,367 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.9 percent.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.8 58.9 7.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 59.5 19.7 18.5 – Net Position: -56,600 77,460 -20,860 – Gross Longs: 60,964 116,451 15,687 – Gross Shorts: 117,564 38,991 36,547 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 3.0 to 1 0.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 18.6 86.2 10.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -31.0 36.0 -33.2

New Zealand Dollar Futures:

The New Zealand Dollar large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -362 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -127 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -235 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 70.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 33.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 36.9 percent.

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.1 50.1 6.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 37.9 46.1 10.0 – Net Position: -362 1,831 -1,469 – Gross Longs: 17,219 23,251 3,153 – Gross Shorts: 17,581 21,420 4,622 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 70.7 33.2 36.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.0 7.1 -11.5

Mexican Peso Futures:

The Mexican Peso large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -23,830 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -4,713 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -19,117 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 2.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 96.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.5 percent.

MEXICAN PESO Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 46.7 47.7 4.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 62.4 33.5 2.6 – Net Position: -23,830 21,597 2,233 – Gross Longs: 71,067 72,551 6,135 – Gross Shorts: 94,897 50,954 3,902 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.4 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 2.8 96.8 52.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.8 -1.1 -6.2

Brazilian Real Futures:

The Brazilian Real large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 13,346 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -5,643 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 18,989 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 79.7 percent.

BRAZIL REAL Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 68.2 21.5 9.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.3 64.5 5.8 – Net Position: 13,346 -14,408 1,062 – Gross Longs: 22,822 7,179 3,010 – Gross Shorts: 9,476 21,587 1,948 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.4 to 1 0.3 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 86.5 14.2 79.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.9 12.7 -8.1

Russian Ruble Futures:

The Russian Ruble large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 12,965 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 1,264 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 11,701 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 44.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 53.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 70.7 percent.

RUSSIAN RUBLE Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.7 54.0 4.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.4 78.0 2.5 – Net Position: 12,965 -13,985 1,020 – Gross Longs: 24,259 31,419 2,484 – Gross Shorts: 11,294 45,404 1,464 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 44.1 53.5 70.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 17.0 -15.7 -9.5

Bitcoin Futures:

The Bitcoin large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -1,114 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -388 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -726 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 72.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 30.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 27.3 percent.

BITCOIN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 59.8 4.5 25.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 74.6 4.8 10.4 – Net Position: -1,114 -29 1,143 – Gross Longs: 4,492 335 1,923 – Gross Shorts: 5,606 364 780 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 0.9 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 72.6 30.8 27.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.5 -49.5 13.7

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).