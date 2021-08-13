COT Currency Futures Charts: Japanese Yen, Euro, US Dollar, Pound, Swiss Franc, Peso, Bitcoin

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 10 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.

Data Snapshot of Forex Market Traders | Columns Legend Aug-10-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index USD Index 45,126 56 19,326 59 -23,998 35 4,672 81 EUR 702,098 85 33,857 45 -70,059 56 36,202 41 GBP 178,875 25 7,070 79 -9,263 24 2,193 60 JPY 206,131 65 -60,657 33 83,261 74 -22,604 13 CHF 45,159 21 9,678 88 1,926 33 -11,604 29 CAD 171,602 45 6,465 60 -22,171 38 15,706 70 AUD 171,742 61 -49,313 27 64,248 75 -14,935 24 NZD 46,690 37 -1,032 70 1,544 33 -512 48 MXN 152,510 25 -23,887 3 21,295 97 2,592 54 RUB 54,394 61 10,702 39 -12,121 58 1,419 83 BRL 35,683 39 20,538 96 -22,412 4 1,874 89 Bitcoin 6,769 33 -1,104 73 88 0 1,016 23

US Dollar Index Futures:



The US Dollar Index large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 19,326 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 445 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 18,881 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.6 percent.

US DOLLAR INDEX Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 79.7 2.5 15.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 36.9 55.6 4.9 – Net Position: 19,326 -23,998 4,672 – Gross Longs: 35,975 1,114 6,862 – Gross Shorts: 16,649 25,112 2,190 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.0 to 1 3.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.1 34.7 80.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 34.1 -32.4 -3.7

Euro Currency Futures:

The Euro Currency large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 33,857 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -4,150 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 38,007 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 45.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 55.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.0 percent.

EURO Currency Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.3 55.4 13.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.5 65.4 8.0 – Net Position: 33,857 -70,059 36,202 – Gross Longs: 212,809 388,866 92,351 – Gross Shorts: 178,952 458,925 56,149 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 45.4 55.9 41.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -16.4 18.8 -19.7

British Pound Sterling Futures:

The British Pound Sterling large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 7,070 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 7,156 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -86 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 79.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 24.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 60.2 percent.

BRITISH POUND Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.0 56.9 16.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 21.1 62.1 15.5 – Net Position: 7,070 -9,263 2,193 – Gross Longs: 44,750 101,835 29,887 – Gross Shorts: 37,680 111,098 27,694 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 79.1 24.2 60.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.7 11.9 -19.5

Japanese Yen Futures:

The Japanese Yen large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -60,657 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -5,467 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -55,190 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 32.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 74.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 13.0 percent.

JAPANESE YEN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.8 73.6 8.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 47.2 33.2 19.3 – Net Position: -60,657 83,261 -22,604 – Gross Longs: 36,684 151,720 17,266 – Gross Shorts: 97,341 68,459 39,870 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 2.2 to 1 0.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 32.9 74.0 13.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.6 -4.0 -1.5

Swiss Franc Futures:

The Swiss Franc large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 9,678 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 2,135 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 7,543 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 32.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 29.2 percent.

SWISS FRANC Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.0 37.8 20.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.6 33.6 45.8 – Net Position: 9,678 1,926 -11,604 – Gross Longs: 18,537 17,089 9,092 – Gross Shorts: 8,859 15,163 20,696 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 88.4 32.6 29.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.2 5.8 -11.1

Canadian Dollar Futures:

The Canadian Dollar large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 6,465 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -995 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 7,460 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 60.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 37.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 70.5 percent.

CANADIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.5 50.0 22.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.7 62.9 13.0 – Net Position: 6,465 -22,171 15,706 – Gross Longs: 45,445 85,808 38,066 – Gross Shorts: 38,980 107,979 22,360 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 60.4 37.8 70.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -32.8 30.4 -14.0

Australian Dollar Futures:

The Australian Dollar large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -49,313 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -8,030 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -41,283 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 26.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 75.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 24.3 percent.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 33.4 54.8 10.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 62.1 17.4 18.7 – Net Position: -49,313 64,248 -14,935 – Gross Longs: 57,323 94,109 17,148 – Gross Shorts: 106,636 29,861 32,083 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 3.2 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 26.7 75.1 24.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -35.2 40.3 -36.2

New Zealand Dollar Futures:

The New Zealand Dollar large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -1,032 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -707 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -325 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 69.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 32.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 47.8 percent.

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.0 46.0 8.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 39.3 42.7 9.2 – Net Position: -1,032 1,544 -512 – Gross Longs: 17,295 21,486 3,769 – Gross Shorts: 18,327 19,942 4,281 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 69.5 32.8 47.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.0 8.4 -14.5

Mexican Peso Futures:

The Mexican Peso large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -23,887 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -2,590 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -21,297 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 2.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 96.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.0 percent.

MEXICAN PESO Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.8 49.1 4.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 61.4 35.1 2.4 – Net Position: -23,887 21,295 2,592 – Gross Longs: 69,818 74,870 6,248 – Gross Shorts: 93,705 53,575 3,656 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.4 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 2.8 96.7 54.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.2 3.1 -8.2

Brazilian Real Futures:

The Brazilian Real large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 20,538 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -2,906 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 23,444 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 96.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 3.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 89.5 percent.

BRAZIL REAL Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 73.3 17.0 9.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.8 79.8 4.4 – Net Position: 20,538 -22,412 1,874 – Gross Longs: 26,162 6,074 3,429 – Gross Shorts: 5,624 28,486 1,555 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.7 to 1 0.2 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 96.1 3.5 89.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.1 1.1 -10.5

Russian Ruble Futures:

The Russian Ruble large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 10,702 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 1,779 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,923 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 38.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 57.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.0 percent.

RUSSIAN RUBLE Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 40.5 54.3 5.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.8 76.6 2.6 – Net Position: 10,702 -12,121 1,419 – Gross Longs: 22,018 29,534 2,808 – Gross Shorts: 11,316 41,655 1,389 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 38.7 57.8 83.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.9 0.2 -13.9

Bitcoin Futures:

The Bitcoin large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -1,104 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 186 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,290 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 72.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 23.1 percent.

BITCOIN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 64.5 4.2 26.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 80.8 2.9 11.2 – Net Position: -1,104 88 1,016 – Gross Longs: 4,368 286 1,774 – Gross Shorts: 5,472 198 758 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.4 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 72.9 40.6 23.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.8 -50.3 7.1

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).