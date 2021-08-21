COT Currency Futures Charts: Dollars, Euro, Yen, Pound, Kiwi, Loonie, Peso

Aug-17-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index USD Index 46,576 60 19,211 59 -24,089 35 4,878 83 EUR 694,792 83 57,640 53 -73,083 55 15,443 4 GBP 178,385 25 4,651 77 -4,054 27 -597 54 JPY 196,495 58 -63,208 31 78,091 72 -14,883 28 CHF 44,005 20 5,547 81 3,277 34 -8,824 37 CAD 177,460 49 2,660 57 -14,642 42 11,982 65 AUD 186,948 73 -50,367 26 69,709 80 -19,342 14 NZD 44,222 32 -235 71 344 31 -109 52 MXN 159,599 28 -19,117 5 15,943 94 3,174 56 RUB 57,065 65 11,701 41 -13,448 55 1,747 93 BRL 35,272 39 18,989 94 -20,489 6 1,500 85 Bitcoin 7,363 38 -726 84 -321 0 1,047 24

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday August 17 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.

US Dollar Index Futures:

The US Dollar Index large speculator standing this week was a net position of 19,211 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -115 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 19,326 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 58.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.3 percent.

US DOLLAR INDEX Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 76.1 3.5 15.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 34.9 55.2 4.6 – Net Position: 19,211 -24,089 4,878 – Gross Longs: 35,460 1,643 7,014 – Gross Shorts: 16,249 25,732 2,136 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.1 to 1 3.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.9 34.6 83.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 20.1 -18.4 -7.5

Euro Currency Futures:

The Euro Currency large speculator standing this week was a net position of 57,640 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 23,783 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 33,857 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 55.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.4 percent.

EURO Currency Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 33.6 55.2 10.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.3 65.7 7.9 – Net Position: 57,640 -73,083 15,443 – Gross Longs: 233,529 383,684 70,047 – Gross Shorts: 175,889 456,767 54,604 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.7 55.1 4.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.0 14.4 -49.9

British Pound Sterling Futures:

The British Pound Sterling large speculator standing this week was a net position of 4,651 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -2,419 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 7,070 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 77.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 27.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.4 percent.

BRITISH POUND Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.5 58.1 16.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.9 60.4 16.6 – Net Position: 4,651 -4,054 -597 – Gross Longs: 41,898 103,667 28,967 – Gross Shorts: 37,247 107,721 29,564 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 77.4 27.3 54.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.4 12.6 -8.6

Japanese Yen Futures:

The Japanese Yen large speculator standing this week was a net position of -63,208 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -2,551 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -60,657 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 31.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 71.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 27.8 percent.

JAPANESE YEN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.0 75.0 10.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 46.2 35.3 17.8 – Net Position: -63,208 78,091 -14,883 – Gross Longs: 27,532 147,403 20,156 – Gross Shorts: 90,740 69,312 35,039 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.3 to 1 2.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 31.4 71.6 27.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.6 -6.6 15.5

Swiss Franc Futures:

The Swiss Franc large speculator standing this week was a net position of 5,547 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -4,131 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 9,678 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 37.4 percent.

SWISS FRANC Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.6 43.7 23.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.0 36.2 43.4 – Net Position: 5,547 3,277 -8,824 – Gross Longs: 14,354 19,211 10,255 – Gross Shorts: 8,807 15,934 19,079 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 1.2 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 81.2 34.5 37.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.5 4.2 2.6

Canadian Dollar Futures:

The Canadian Dollar large speculator standing this week was a net position of 2,660 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -3,805 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 6,465 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 64.9 percent.

CANADIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.2 52.5 20.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.7 60.8 13.6 – Net Position: 2,660 -14,642 11,982 – Gross Longs: 46,499 93,234 36,107 – Gross Shorts: 43,839 107,876 24,125 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.2 42.5 64.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -32.1 32.6 -20.4

Australian Dollar Futures:

The Australian Dollar large speculator standing this week was a net position of -50,367 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -1,054 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -49,313 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 25.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 79.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.2 percent.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 34.3 54.4 9.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 61.3 17.1 19.6 – Net Position: -50,367 69,709 -19,342 – Gross Longs: 64,169 101,694 17,213 – Gross Shorts: 114,536 31,985 36,555 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 3.2 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 25.6 79.7 14.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -28.4 36.3 -39.1

New Zealand Dollar Futures:

The New Zealand Dollar large speculator standing this week was a net position of -235 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 797 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,032 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 70.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 30.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.0 percent.

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.7 46.8 9.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 38.2 46.0 9.5 – Net Position: -235 344 -109 – Gross Longs: 16,674 20,707 4,111 – Gross Shorts: 16,909 20,363 4,220 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 70.9 30.9 52.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.3 5.3 -15.7

Mexican Peso Futures:

The Mexican Peso large speculator standing this week was a net position of -19,117 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 4,770 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -23,887 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 5.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 56.5 percent.

MEXICAN PESO Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 48.0 46.1 4.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 59.9 36.2 2.1 – Net Position: -19,117 15,943 3,174 – Gross Longs: 76,530 73,652 6,522 – Gross Shorts: 95,647 57,709 3,348 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 5.2 94.0 56.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.6 -0.4 -10.2

Brazilian Real Futures:

The Brazilian Real large speculator standing this week was a net position of 18,989 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -1,549 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 20,538 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 85.0 percent.

BRAZIL REAL Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 73.3 17.5 9.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.4 75.6 4.9 – Net Position: 18,989 -20,489 1,500 – Gross Longs: 25,846 6,176 3,230 – Gross Shorts: 6,857 26,665 1,730 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.2 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 94.0 6.1 85.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.1 4.0 -8.0

Russian Ruble Futures:

The Russian Ruble large speculator standing this week was a net position of 11,701 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 999 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 10,702 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 41.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 54.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.1 percent.

RUSSIAN RUBLE Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.5 52.5 4.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.0 76.0 1.8 – Net Position: 11,701 -13,448 1,747 – Gross Longs: 24,239 29,947 2,796 – Gross Shorts: 12,538 43,395 1,049 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 41.1 54.7 93.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.6 -7.6 15.1

Bitcoin Futures:

The Bitcoin large speculator standing this week was a net position of -726 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 378 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,104 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 24.1 percent.

BITCOIN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 65.2 4.0 25.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 75.1 8.3 11.1 – Net Position: -726 -321 1,047 – Gross Longs: 4,804 293 1,863 – Gross Shorts: 5,530 614 816 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 83.5 0.0 24.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 15.4 -81.2 7.4

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).