Chris Vermeulen’s Trader Tip Of The Week – August 31, 2021

By TheTechnicalTraders

PBJ does not always mean peanut butter and jam!

Join Chris today for his Trader Tip of the Week. He walks us through the moves in the ETF PBJ since the onset of Covid. After a series of rallies and consolidations, it seems PBJ is showing signs of an upward trend.

Watch the video as Chris explains:

How to place a Fibonacci Extension.

What does ‘putting in a bottom’ mean in the market?

How does a bull flag form?

Subscribers to any service at The Technical Traders: Please let us know via a member ticket what you would like to learn about and we will do our best to make sure this happens.

Non-subscribers: Please enjoy these micro-lessons as a way to further your education and understanding of how a technical trader…well…trades!

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO WATCH THE VIDEO

