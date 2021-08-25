Chris Vermeulen’s Technical Trader Tip Of The Week

By TheTechnicalTraders

Introducing a new weekly post to our blog – A Technical Trader Tip of the Week! Hosted by Chris, this will be a quick look at one aspect of the US stock market each week. Sometimes this will tie directly to an event, such as panic or fear in the markets. Other times he will highlight a tip that he feels is really important to share.

Subscribers to any service at The Technical Traders: Please let us know via a member ticket what you would like to learn about and we will do our best to make sure this happens.

Non-subscribers: Please enjoy these micro-lessons as a way to further your education and understanding of how a technical trader…well…trades!

