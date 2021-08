‘Buying The Dips’ – Is This A Good Strategy For Investing In The Stock Market?

By TheTechnicalTraders

Once more Chris Vermeulen joins Jim Goddard on Howestreet.com to discuss the latest moves in the markets. The daily moving averages are sloping up, pointing to a possible rally over the next several trading sessions. In turn, this may place precious metals and bonds under pressure. Crude, natural gas, copper, and bitcoin all seem primed for a move – but in which direction?

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW

