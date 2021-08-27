AAPL Final Leg Of Primary Correction ④

By Orbex

The AAPL formation hints at a large cycle wave a. This takes the form of an ①-②-③-④-⑤ impulse of the primary degree.

It seems that a bearish correction ④ is currently under construction. It takes the form of an intermediate double three (W)-(X)-(Y).

Perhaps the ascending intervening wave (X) in the form of a double zigzag has come to an end. Thus, in the next coming trading days, the market could fall in the intermediate wave (Y) to 113.26.

At that level, correction ④ will be at 38.2% of primary impulse ③.

After that, the market may turn around and start moving up in the final wave ⑤ significantly above 150.29, which the intervening wave (X) marked.

Let’s look at an alternative scenario that assumes that in the process of building a primary fifth wave, it takes the form of ending diagonal (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5) of the intermediate degree.

In the following trading weeks, we can expect a gradual increase in the intermediate sub-waves (4)-(5), as shown on the chart, near 161.15.

