02 Jul

When Trading In The Stock Markets A ‘Real’ Analyst Will Help You Stay In The Black

July 2, 2021

By TheTechnicalTraders

For the first time Chris Vermeulen, founder and chief strategist of TheTechnicalTraders.com, joins Ben Mumme on Living Your Greatness to talk. Get ready for a full show talking about everything from Chris’ early days learning how to trade to the rollout of his newest venture www.URLYstart.com to help kids learn entrepreneurship.

Trading topics covered include inflation, US dollar, commodities, market sentiment, being real, and more.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW

