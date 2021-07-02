When Trading In The Stock Markets A ‘Real’ Analyst Will Help You Stay In The Black

By TheTechnicalTraders

For the first time Chris Vermeulen, founder and chief strategist of TheTechnicalTraders.com, joins Ben Mumme on Living Your Greatness to talk. Get ready for a full show talking about everything from Chris’ early days learning how to trade to the rollout of his newest venture www.URLYstart.com to help kids learn entrepreneurship.

Trading topics covered include inflation, US dollar, commodities, market sentiment, being real, and more.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF CHRIS’ anaLYSIS ALONG WITH THE HOTTEST ETFS TO TRADE WITH BAN TRADER PRO!