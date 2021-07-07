07 Jul

We May Be In For A ‘Wild Week’ In Precious Metals And The Retail Sector – Chris Vermuelen On Kitco News

July 7, 2021

By TheTechnicalTraders

Chris talks with David Lin on Kitco News about the Russell 2000, Transportation Index, the VIX, Panic vs Fear, Precious Metals, Utilities, and the Retail Sector.

