22 Jul

USOIL Ending Diagonal To End Cycle Impulse

July 22, 2021

By Orbex

The USOIL formation shows the development of a bullish trend. Most likely, there is a construction of an impulse wave, which consists of five sub-waves of a cycle degree. On the chart, we can see the final part of the cycle wave III, as well as the triangular correction IV.

The final wave V is currently under development. Its internal structure is similar to the ending diagonal, since the end of the fourth primary wave has gone beyond the end of the primary zigzag wave ①.

In the near future, the market could form an intermediate (A)-(B)-(C) zigzag, which will complete the primary wave ⑤. It is possible that the price will go above the level of 77.00.

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Alternatively, we can assume that the fourth part of the ending diagonal has not yet been completed. It could take the form of an intermediate triple (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z) zigzag.

Most likely, the price will rise to the level of 71.48, at which the second intervening wave (X) will complete. Then the intermediate wave (Z) will send the market to the level of 65.04, marked by the actionary intermediate wave (Y).

At the level of 71.48, the intervening wave (X) will be at 61.8% along the Fibonacci lines of wave (Y).

By Orbex

Energy Financial News
Bitcoin will hit all-time highs again this year, crypto is inevitable future: deVere CEO Jul 22, 2021 - By George Prior Bitcoin will hit its previous all-time highs again by the end of the year with prices driven higher by the “carefully considered arguments” and “new measured tone” being put forward by the likes of Elon Musk, Jack…
COVID-19 recession: One of America’s deepest downturns was also its shortest after bailout-driven bounceback Jul 22, 2021 - By Jay L. Zagorsky, Boston University  Thanks to a roaring economy, plunging joblessness and a consumer spending spree, it probably won’t come as a surprise that the COVID-19 recession is officially over. We didn’t know this, formally, however, until July…
Digital-only cryptocurrency artwork predicted to sell for $270,000+ Jul 21, 2021 - By George Prior  A digital artwork that only exists as a high-resolution file by British artist Adrian Chesterman, and which showcases the parallel between traditional money and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, is expected to surpass its reservation price of $160,000. The…