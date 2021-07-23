23 Jul

USDCAD Has Cycle Wave W Completed?

July 23, 2021

By Orbex

The USDCAD pair is forming a double zigzag of a cycle degree.

On the chart, we see the final part of the first actionary wave w. Most likely, it is a triple zigzag consisting of primary sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. The final actionary sub-wave Ⓩ of this pattern is currently under development.

The last intermediate wave (C) in the form of a simple impulse is currently being formed as part of the sub-wave Ⓩ. Perhaps the minute fourth correction in the form of a minute double zigzag has come to an end. This is a signal for a decline in the minute fifth wave.

Most likely, the market will update the previous low and will complete the cycle wave w significantly below the level of 1.2012.

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




An alternative scenario shows the formation of a cycle wave w was completed in June. Since then the market has risen, building a cycle intervening wave x.

It is quite likely that the intervening wave x takes the form of a primary simple Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ zigzag.

It is possible that in the very near future the market will complete a bearish correction Ⓑ near 1.2416, where it will be at ½ of bullish impulse Ⓐ.

Then the market increase can continue in the primary impulse Ⓒ towards the level of 1.3208. This is where the primary waves Ⓐ and Ⓒ will be equal.

By Orbex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Fed, Inflation, And The Housing Bubble Jul 23, 2021 - By Orbex Yesterday, the US' second-largest homebuilder, D.R. Horton, announced their quarterly results. These gave some interesting insights into the problems the housing sector is facing. The current situation gives more reason to suspect the Fed will be hesitant to…
Are middle lanes fastest in track and field? Data from 8,000 racers shows not so much Jul 23, 2021 - By David R. Munro, Middlebury  As a short-distance track and field runner in high school and college, I often found myself wondering which of the eight or sometimes nine lanes on the track was the fastest. It was conventional wisdom…
Cannabis Market Delivering for Consumers and Investors Jul 22, 2021 - Source: Streetwise Reports   07/21/2021  As legalization takes hold across the U.S., opportunities for the next generation of cannabis companies expand. Adrian Morante of K2 & Associates finds “trustworthy, capable and reputable” companies with value. Admitting that the U.S. cannabis market…