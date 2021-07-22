Troilus ‘Secures Key Investment From Government of Quebec and FTQ’

Source: Streetwise Reports 07/22/2021

This newest financing of Troilus Gold is discussed in a Laurentian Bank Securities report.

In a July 16 research note, Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Jacques Wortman reported that Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG:TSX; CHXMF:OTCQX) generated about US$11.15 million from a now closed financing with the Quebec government and Fonds de solidarite des travailleurs du Quebec (FTQ).

“We view this investment as important as it: 1) further aligns the government of Quebec with the Troilus project, 2) follows extensive technical, financial and social due diligence, and 3) represents a de-risking milestone as [Investissement Quebec] and other Quebec-based institutional shareholders are defining and establishing project financing options as part of the process,” Wortman wrote. The Quebec government now owns an estimated 5.2% of Troilus Gold.

The analyst reviewed the terms of the non-brokered private placement. The financing was done with Investissement Quebec through Fonds Capital Ressources Naturelles et Energie, FTQ and Fonds regionaux de solidarite FTQ, S.E.C.

In this financing, the terms of which were the same as those of the recent bought deal financing, 10,136,359 units were purchased at US$1.10 apiece. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. With each full warrant, for 24 months, the holder may purchase one common share for US$1.50.

Wortman noted that Troilus Gold plans to use the proceeds for engineering and feasibility study work on its namesake project, for working capital and for general corporate expenses.

Also, the financing dilutes the net asset value (NAV) Laurentian Bank has on the project and on Troilus Gold, Wortman indicated. However, the fact that it significantly de-risks the project warrants a reduced discount rate. The firm adjusted its model accordingly.

Laurentian has a Buy rating and a CA$3.30 per share target price on Troilus Gold. The stock is now trading at about CA$0.87 per share.

Disclosure:

Disclosures from Laurentian Bank Securities, Troilus Gold Corp., July 16, 2021

To access Laurentian Bank Securities’ regulatory disclosures, please click here.