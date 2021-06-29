Solar Company’s Project Backlog ‘Anticipated to Result in High Margin Recurring Revenue Stream’

Source: Streetwise Reports 06/29/2021

An addition to UGE International’s project backlog is covered in a PI Financial report.

In a June 21 research note, PI Financial analyst Devin Schilling reported that UGE International Ltd. (UGE:TSX.V; UGEIF:OTCQB) landed an additional community solar project in Maryland, its second in the state.

Schilling also noted that UGE’s current “discounted valuation provides significant upside.” The company is trading at a discount to its peers, at 5.3 times full-year 2023 enterprise value/EBITDA versus 14 times.

As for the new project, which UGE adds to its backlog, it is a ground-mounted facility with a rated capacity of about 2.2 megawatts of direct current (2.2 MW DC), Schilling wrote. Once operational, the installation should generate an estimated US$0.4 million (US $0.4M) per year.

UGE is making progress on its first contracted Maryland ground-mounted solar project through the state’s community solar pilot program, “a new growth market for the company,” Schilling noted. That deployment should be finished and running commercially next year, in 2022, after which it is expected to generate 2.7 MW DC and yield US$0.5M-plus in annual revenue.

The analyst highlighted that community solar is one of the solar industry’s fastest-growing segments, driven by states expanding consumer access to clean energy.

Schilling wrote that UGE is early in the process of building out its project backlog, which amounted to approximately 71 MW, or CA$130M in value, in Q1/21. As such, most of those deployments will take place in 2022 and 2023 and subsequently result in “a high margin recurring revenue stream.”

“With a turnaround largely complete and a strategic shift entering into the owner/operator business model behind them,

we believe UGE is well positioned to benefit from the rapidly growing solar market in the years to come,” Schilling concluded.

PI Financial has a Buy rating on UGE International and a target price of CA$4.50 per share. UGE is trading at approximately CA$1.82 per share.

Disclosure:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: UGE International. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of UGE International, a company mentioned in this article.

Disclosures from PI Financial, UGE International, First Look, June 21, 2021

I, Devin Schilling, hereby certify that all of the views expressed in this report accurately reflect my personal views about the subject securities or issuers. I also certify that no part of my compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly related to the specific recommendations or views expressed in this report. I am the research analyst primarily responsible for preparing this report.

Research Disclosures for UGE International:

3) PI Financial Corp. and/or its affiliates have received compensation for investment banking services for the subject company over the preceding 12-month period.

4) PI Financial Corp. and/or its affiliates expect to receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services from the subject company.

Analysts are compensated through a combined base salary and bonus payout system. The bonus payout is amongst other factors determined by revenue generated directly or indirectly from various departments including Investment Banking. Evaluation is largely on an activity-based system that includes some of the following criteria: reports generated, timeliness, performance of recommendations, knowledge of industry, quality of research and investment guidance, and client feedback. Analysts are not directly compensated for specific Investment Banking transactions.