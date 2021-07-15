RoboMarkets Receives the “Best Stocks Broker” Award from Global Forex Awards 2021 – B2B

July 15, 2021

Limassol, Cyprus

RoboMarkets , the company that provides financial services to European clients, announces reception of the “Best Stocks Broker” award, which is presented within the frameworks of the “Global Forex Awards 2021 – B2B”.

RoboMarkets has won the “Best Stocks Broker” for the second straight year. It shows that the trader community highly appreciates the products and services offered by the company for trading on the stock market.

The company’s clients have access to over 12,000 trading instruments, including more than 3,000 American stocks that are traded without any commissions in R Trader, RoboMarkets’ proprietary multi-asset trading platform. They can also use a free trading strategy builder, which has an intuitive interface and requires no programming skills.

Global Forex Awards 2021 – B2B brings together the world’s leading companies that make the greatest contribution to the development of trading solutions and innovations for financial markets. Awards are presented to the industry’s best representatives in the areas of liquidity provision, client services, order execution, affiliate conditions, platforms and performance, as well as other important aspects of the Forex B2B market. The winners are decided by open voting among clients of forex companies from all over the world.

Konstantin Rashap, RoboMarkets development manager in Europe: “We’ve received this award for the second year in a row, and it not only confirms the efficiency of our work but also shows that a lot of traders all over the world use our products on the stock market and highly value the trading experience they get. We do not rest on our laurels – RoboMarkets is constantly improving investment conditions and expanding the list of available assets. We have great plans for developing in this area and will consistently turn them into reality.”

