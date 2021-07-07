07 Jul

RoboMarkets adds over 30 CFDs on Brazilian stocks to R Trader

July 7, 2021

RoboMarkets, a European broker, has added CFDs on Brazilian stocks to its R Trader platform. The new trading instruments added to the R Trader terminal are CFDs on stocks of the 30 most liquid companies that are traded on Bovespa, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange.

This list now includes such companies as Petrobras (PETR4), Itau Unibanco (ITUB4), Banco Bradesco (BBDC4), AmBev (ABEV3), Vale (VALE3).

Conditions for trading CFDs on Brazilian stocks:

  • Commission – from 0.1% (but not less than 10 BRL)
  • Spreads – from 0 pips
  • Trading time – from 4:10 to 10:55 PM

Kiryl Kirychenka, the head of the R Trader project, says: “I’m very glad we’ve added an exclusive opportunity for our clients to trade new stocks on the market, which we didn’t cover before. Brazil is in the Top 10 countries with the highest GDP. A friendly macroeconomic environment, including high energy prices, supports a positive outlook for Brazilian stocks, which offer attractive prices and great growth potential. At the same time, developing countries imply additional risks because such economies may be rather unsteady in their growth”.

“Earlier, our platform offered the option to trade ADRs Brazilian stocks and ETFs, for example, EWZ, but access to CFDs on stocks that are traded on the local market significantly widens investment opportunities and helps our clients to diversify their portfolio. We’re constantly improving our products, adding new instruments, and doing our best to provide the best possible trading conditions”, – adds Kiryl Kirychenka.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is an investment company with the CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries by providing traders, who work on financial market, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. More detailed information about the Company’s products and activities can be found on the official website at www.robomarkets.com.

