Orbex Obtains A New Award! – Decade Of Excellence

By Orbex

Orbex is proud to announce our latest award title:

Global Banking & Finance Review is a highly respected publication within the financial community, and it has honored us once again with the perfect award title to commemorate 10 years of industry-leading service.

This is the second award we have received from this esteemed magazine, having taken home the title for Best Forex Broker in 2019.

To be recognized by an institution that is known for providing its readers with balanced, in-depth, and unbiased industry information is an honor we are immensely proud of.

And we dedicate this win to you, our loyal traders.

We thank you for your trust and dedication and we promise to keep supporting you, growing with you & serving you responsibly for many years to come!

