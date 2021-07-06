Nevada Gold Explorer Discusses High-Grade Drill Results

This gold exploration company in the “best jurisdiction in the world,” according to the Fraser Institute, is turning heads with the drill bit.

The Streetwise Live! broadcast on July 6, 2021, focused on gold as an investment and gold exploration company Riley Gold Corp. (RLYG:TSX.V; RLYGF:OTCQB). The broadcast featured guests Gwen Preston, editor of the Resource Maven newsletter, and Todd Hilditch, Riley Gold’s CEO.

Cyndi Edwards began the broadcast by asking Gwen Preston, the Resource Maven, why some investors aren’t even aware of gold as an investment option. That phenomenon, Preston said, most likely is due to gold’s ebb and flow, going in and out of phases of “incredible value.”

“When we get a gold bull market, it is incredibly profitable for investors who are positioned for that, and you can be positioned in low risk gold miners all the way through to high risk gold explorers,” she said. “It really works when the market’s hot, and all the macroeconomic forces are lined up for the market to work right now.”

Looking forward, Preston purports that by fall, gold’s strongest season, the precious metal will be heating up. In the meantime, for the next month or two, though, the gold price will stay about the same while the market determines how much inflation we’ll see and for how long, and what, if anything, the Federal Reserve intends to do regarding interest rates. She pointed out that inflation is good for gold, saying that high inflation makes gold prices rise because gold is a hedge against a devaluing dollar.

“I really think gold has support almost no matter what happens, from a macroeconomic perspective, as a hedge against uncertainty and simply because gold at $1,800 means gold miners are printing money,” Preston added. “So gold just makes a lot of sense as a dividend paying, low risk stock.”

Edwards noted that Riley Gold Corp. is an exploration company looking for gold in Nevada’s Great Basin. She asked its CEO, Todd Hilditch, whether the state still has gold to be found. He responded that yes, it does.

“The state of Nevada is sixth largest [gold] producer as a region in the world,” he added. “The gold endowment in this state is unbelievable, and we believe there’s lots more to be found.”

Hilditch then described Riley Gold’s two projects. One is Tokop, located in the Walker Lane Trend and on a 20-plus kilometer land package. The project was last explored by another operator 10 years ago. Since Riley Gold brought it online in 2020, the company has conducted a sampling program of 200 samples, which showed reasonably good widths and 0.5 ounce material at surface. Based on those results, Riley Gold planned and began a 20-hole drill program. The three holes drilled to date at Tokop returned up to 17 grams per ton (17 g/t) gold.

“We’re fortunate that our truth serum in the drill rig was able to show that we do have high grade subsurface,” Hilditch said.

The explorer intends to keep drilling at Tokop throughout the summer, as well as mapping, sampling and doing additional geophysics.

Riley Gold’s other project, Hilditch said, is Pipeline West/Clipper, in the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend and adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines’ Gold Acres open pit. Riley Gold plans to start work at Pipeline West/Clipper this fall.

Edwards noted that Riley Gold is getting analysts and others’ attention. For example, she said, Gerardo Del Real of Resource Stock Digest says the Vancouver-based explorer’s numbers so far are great. They show up to 17 g/t gold and 253 g/t silver at Tokop.

Preston, the expert behind The Maven Letter newsletter, also considers Riley Gold a good investment for those looking for a high risk-high reward play, she said, as it meets her requirements in four areas: people, structure, project and plans. The Riley Gold team is experienced with proven success. The company structure is ideal. The project is mostly unexplored, is in a great location, has high grade gold and has potential for low grade bulk gold. Also, the company has plans to create value for shareholders, and its first drill results are good.

Hilditch touched on Riley Gold’s structure, noting management has been intentional about limiting the number of shares it has issued and outstanding, which is 25 million. Management also purposefully opted to start with a project at the beginning of the life cycle versus buying and trying to develop ounces in the ground, thereby increasing the potential rewards for investors.

As for Riley Gold’s team, Hilditch said it includes exploration manager Charlie Sulfrian, who has 40 years of production-to-development geological experience, 22 of those years with Barrick, and chairman William Lamb, whose experience includes finding golf ball-sized diamonds in Botswana as the CEO of Lucara Diamond Corp.. The rest of the Riley Gold team together advanced four companies in the last decade to the point of getting taken over, doing a takeover or merging with another entity.

The broadcast ended with Hilditch describing a photo depicting core from Tokop. He said the core in the bottom of the photo returned 17 g/t gold and that in the top demonstrated 0.522 g/t gold.

Click on the link below to view the broadcast:

