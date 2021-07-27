27 Jul

Murrey Math Lines 27.07.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

July 27, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 1/8 and then move downwards to reach the support at -1/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks 1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct towards the resistance at 2/8.

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.

AUDUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is also trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 2/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. In this case, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 4/8.

NZDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.

NZDUSD_M15

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Are tanking Chinese tech stocks now a bargain for global investors? Jul 27, 2021 - By George Prior The sharp drop in the value of Chinese tech stocks will be seen as a major buying opportunity for some investors, but they must exercise extreme caution, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent…
Axie Infinity: online games where people earn as they play are transforming gaming Jul 27, 2021 - By Drew Cattanach, University of Westminster  The ultimate point of playing video games has always been to have fun. Whether it’s Space Invaders or Sonic or Red Dead Redemption, you hit the start button and do your thing until game…
Eight Do’s and Don’ts For Options Traders Jul 27, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  Trading, especially options, can be very exciting and rewarding. Having said that, you should not be trading options before learning at least the basics about how to trade them. Options are very different from stocks and there are…