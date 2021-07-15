15 Jul

Murrey Math Lines 15.07.2021 (USDCHF, GOLD)

July 15, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating the completion of the correction within the uptrend. In this case, the price is expected to break 6/8 and resume growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the 200-day Moving Average to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 5/8.

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, XAUUSD is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 3/8, break it, and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price rebounds from 2/8. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards 1/8.

XAUUSD_H4
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving upwards.

XAUUSD_M15

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

