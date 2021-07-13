13 Jul

Murrey Math Lines 13.07.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

July 13, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 2/8, break it, and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 4/8.

Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart of NZDUSD, the situation is pretty similar as the asset is also trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and then continue falling to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. In this case, the instrument may grow towards the resistance at 4/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

