Jim Goddard & Chris Vermeulen Talk About Monday’s Panic Selling In The Stock Market, Bitcoin, Precious Metals And Crude Oil

By TheTechnicalTraders

Chris Vermeulen joins Jim Goddard on Howestreet.com to discuss the latest moves in the markets – in particular the panic selling we saw on Monday, July 19, 2021. While the overall stock market remains bullish, there are fewer and fewer stocks supporting the indexes. The upward move in defensive stocks is a signal that the tides are shifting in the underlying trends. This can be seen as a red flag indicating the start of a multi-month correction.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW

