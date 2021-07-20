20 Jul

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 20.07.2021 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

July 20, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is still trading upwards. After forming several reversal patterns, such as Engulfing, not from the support level, XAUUSD may reverse and start a new growth to reach the resistance area at 1850.00. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may correct towards 1800.00 before resuming its ascending tendency.

XAUUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand vs US Dollar”

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




As we can see in the H4 chart, the descending impulse continues. By now, NZDUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Harami and Engulfing, close to the resistance level. At the moment, the asset is reversing. In this case, the downside target is the support area at 0.6845. After testing this level, the asset may break it and continue moving downwards. However, an alternative scenario implies that the price may correct towards 0.6980 before resuming its decline.

NZDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is still trading within the downtrend. By now, GBPUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Hammer, not far from the support area. At the moment, the pair may reverse and start a new correction towards the resistance level. In this case, the upside target may be at 1.3777. After testing this level, the market may rebound from it and resume falling. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may continue falling towards the support area at 1.3610 without any significant corrections.

GBPUSD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Battery Metals Bounce Higher as Producers Make a Push for New Mining and Processing Tech Jul 20, 2021 - Source: McAlinden Research for Streetwise Reports   07/16/2021 McAlinden Research Partners anticipates that as governments continue to prioritize clean energy developments and electric vehicle (EV) sales remain at record levels, rising demand for battery metals should push prices for lithium and…
Emotional Traders React To Recent Market Rotation – Are You Ready For What’s Next? Jul 20, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Most traders don’t really have a solid strategy in place to protect assets and assist them in knowing when to pull risk capital away from market trends.  If you are trading on MEME stock content, variable technical…
Report from Europe’s flood zone: researcher calls out early warning system gridlock amid shocking loss of life Jul 20, 2021 - By Jeff Da Costa, University of Reading  It was close to midnight when I received a phone call from my sister telling me that our parent’s house was under water. Neither she nor they really knew what to do next.…