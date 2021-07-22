22 Jul

Intraday Market Analysis – Gold Meets Strong Resistance

July 22, 2021

By Orbex

XAUUSD dips from supply area

XAUUSD

Gold struggles to hold onto its gains as the US dollar pushes towards fresh year-to-date highs.

The recovery has met stiff selling pressure near 1830, a supply zone from last June’s sell-off. The RSI divergence was a sign that the rally was losing steam. The subsequent break below 1805 came in as a confirmation that the bears were still around.

Below the psychological level of 1800 gold would be vulnerable to a new round of sell-off with 1770 as the target. 1824 is the resistance to break before a rebound could materialize.

NZDUSD falls through daily support

NZDUSD

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




The New Zealand dollar falls as global growth concerns may delay RBNZ’s rate hike schedule.

The breakout below the critical daily support at 0.6920 reveals a lack of buying interest. Those who bought the dip have bailed out as the rebound failed to gain traction.

Bearish sentiment may push the pair towards 0.6820 once momentum comes back.

In the meantime, the RSI has recovered to the neutrality area. A limited bounce may lift the price to the key resistance at 0.6990 where sellers would be waiting to jump in.

EURGBP attempts bullish reversal

EURGBP

The pound tumbles as the UK’s reopening hangs on a thread after a spike in the so-called ‘pingdemic’.

The euro has successfully bounced off 0.8500, a key support from April’s rally on the daily chart. The rally above the resistance at 0.8610 indicates that buyers may have regained control of the direction.

The pair saw some selling pressure near 0.8670 as an RSI divergence was showing signs of exhaustion. A temporary pullback is necessary to let the bulls catch their breath.

0.8570 would be the key support to monitor.

By Orbex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Bitcoin will hit all-time highs again this year, crypto is inevitable future: deVere CEO Jul 22, 2021 - By George Prior Bitcoin will hit its previous all-time highs again by the end of the year with prices driven higher by the “carefully considered arguments” and “new measured tone” being put forward by the likes of Elon Musk, Jack…
COVID-19 recession: One of America’s deepest downturns was also its shortest after bailout-driven bounceback Jul 22, 2021 - By Jay L. Zagorsky, Boston University  Thanks to a roaring economy, plunging joblessness and a consumer spending spree, it probably won’t come as a surprise that the COVID-19 recession is officially over. We didn’t know this, formally, however, until July…
Digital-only cryptocurrency artwork predicted to sell for $270,000+ Jul 21, 2021 - By George Prior  A digital artwork that only exists as a high-resolution file by British artist Adrian Chesterman, and which showcases the parallel between traditional money and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, is expected to surpass its reservation price of $160,000. The…