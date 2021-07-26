26 Jul

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 26.07.2021 (NZDUSD, GBPUSD, CADCHF)

July 26, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6963; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6970 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6805. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7005. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7105.

NZDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3745; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3750 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3505. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3825. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3915.

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

CADCHF, “Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

CADCHF is trading at 0.7299; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7250 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7455. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7205. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7105. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 0.7350, thus breaking the neckline of the Head & Shoulders reversal pattern.

CADCHF

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Gold And Silver – Which Will Have An Explosive Price Rally And Which Will Have A Sustained One? Jul 26, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Our followers and readers have been emailing us asking for more research into Precious Metals and updated Adaptive Dynamic Learning (ADL) Price Modeling charts (our proprietary price/technical mapping system capable of predicting future trends, setups, and price…
Bank of England’s ‘Britcoin’ will drive the price of Bitcoin higher: deVere CEO Jul 26, 2021 - By George Prior Britcoin, the Bank of England’s reported digital currency, rather than overtake Bitcoin, will push the cryptocurrency’s price higher, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset manager and fintech organizations. The comments…
How food prices are affected by oil, trade agreements and climate change Jul 26, 2021 - By Wyn Morgan, University of Sheffield  Concerns about inflation rates have risen as the UK economy begins its much-needed recovery from the effects of the pandemic. The Consumer Prices Index, the measure most commonly used to measure inflation, rose by…