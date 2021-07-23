23 Jul

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 23.07.2021 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, EURAUD)

July 23, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1770; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1795 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1665. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1850. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1945. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level and fix below 1.1755.

EURUSD
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7371; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7405 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7195. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7455. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7545.

AUDUSD
EURAUD, “Euro vs Australian Dollar”

EURAUD is trading at 1.5967; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.5855 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.6255. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.5805. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.5705. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1.6030.

EURAUD

