Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 14.07.2021 (GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.38317; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3795 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.4065. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Wedge pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3750. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3655. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance area and fix above 1.3905: as we can see, bears managed to hold this level several times.

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9179; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9185 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9090. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the bearish channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9220. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9315.

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.2505; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the clod’s upside border at 1.2485 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2695. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2405. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2315.

