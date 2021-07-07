07 Jul

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.07.2021 (EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD)

July 7, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1826; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1845 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1685. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1945. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2035.

EURUSD
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.2461; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2425 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2685. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2325. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2245.

USDCAD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3802; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3815 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3575. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the bearish channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3905. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3995.

GBPUSD

