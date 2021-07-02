02 Jul

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 02.07.2021 (AUDUSD, GBPNZD, USDJPY)

July 2, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7463; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7480 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7380. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7550. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7640.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPNZD, “Great Britain Pound vs New Zealand Dollar”

GBPNZD is trading at 1.9749; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.9780 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.9640. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.9815. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.9905.

GBPNZD
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 111.58; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 111.45 and then resume moving upwards to reach 112.55. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 110.25. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 109.30.

USDJPY

