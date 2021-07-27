Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 27.07.2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has almost completed the correction by reaching 1.1815. Possibly, today the pair may resume trading downwards to break 1.1780 and then continue falling within the downtrend towards 1.1744 or even reach the target at 1.1730.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing 1.3838 from below. Possibly, the pair may rebound and form a new descending structure to break 1.3688. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3470.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has completed the correctional structure at 74.20. Today, the pair may fall to break 73.44 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 72.72.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is forming the first descending wave towards 110.07. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 110.33 and then resume falling within the downtrend with the target at 109.50.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After finishing the correction at 0.9148, USDCHF is expected to consolidate near the lows. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending structure to break 0.9212. Later, the market may continue trading within the uptrend with the short-term target at 0.9277.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating below 0.7388. Today, the pair may fall towards 0.7272 and then correct to return to 0.7380. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7171.





BRENT

After breaking 74.44, Brent continues growing. Possibly, the asset may reach 75.55 and then start a new correction towards 72.50. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 77.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 1811.10, Gold is still falling to break 1790.50. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1765.55.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still moving upwards. Today, the asset may consolidate around 4414.4. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may continue growing to reach 4430.4. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the first target at 4331.4.

