02 Jul

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 02.07.2021 (AUDUSD, USDCAD)

July 2, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the daily chart, there is a new descending correctional wave after a divergence on MACD, is approaching 23.6%% fibo at 0.7415. The next downside targets may be 38.2% and 50.0% fibo at 0.7053 and 0.6757 respectively. The resistance is the high at 0.8007.

AUDUSD_D1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H4 chart of AUDUSD shows a correctional downtrend after the previous ascending wave, which has already broken 50.0% fibo and may later continue towards 61.8% and 76.0% fibo at 0.7380 and 0.7237 respectively.

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is moving upwards after completing another correction. The upside targets are 76.0% fibo and the fractal high at 1.2498 and 1.2654 respectively. The support is the low at 1.2007.

USDCAD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows a more detailed structure of the current ascending impulse, which is heading to break the high at 1.2487. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 1.2576 and 1.2633 respectively. The local support is at 1.2252.

USDCAD_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Q2 To Q3 – Sounds A Bit Like A Chess Game With The Question To Answer Being: Where Will The US Stock Markets Take Us Next? Jul 2, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - As we watched the NASDAQ and S&P 500 rally to the end of Q2:2021, many traders asked themselves “Will this rally continue throughout the early part of Q3:2021 and beyond?”.  Although we don’t have a crystal ball…
Why This Stock Market Index May Be Headed for a “Bumpy Ride” Jul 1, 2021 - "Money losers tend to be high-beta issues" By Elliott Wave International On Friday, June 25, the Russell indexes underwent their annual rebalancing. In other words, stocks were moved from the Russell indexes like the Russell 2000 and Russell 1000 based…
The US drug industry used to oppose patents – what changed? Jun 30, 2021 - By Joseph M. Gabriel, Florida State University  The United States, Europe and other wealthy parts of the world have already vaccinated large parts of their populations, yet vaccine rates in poor countries are lagging badly. That’s why the surprise announcement…