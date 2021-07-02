COT Stock Market Futures Charts: VIX, Dow-Mini, Nasdaq-Mini, SP500-Mini, Russell-2000, Emerging Markets

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 29 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

VIX Volatility Futures:

The VIX Volatility Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -66,691 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -4,915 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -61,776 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 38.1 percent.

VIX Volatility Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.1 50.3 6.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 44.5 28.5 7.8 – Net Position: -66,691 71,507 -4,816 – Gross Longs: 79,194 164,874 20,801 – Gross Shorts: 145,885 93,367 25,617 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.8 42.8 38.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.7 -0.0 17.2

S&P500 Mini Futures:

The S&P500 Mini Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 55,167 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -4,168 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 59,335 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 63.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 48.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 35.1 percent.

S&P500 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.7 72.0 10.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.6 75.8 9.3 – Net Position: 55,167 -96,774 41,607 – Gross Longs: 378,762 1,852,086 281,581 – Gross Shorts: 323,595 1,948,860 239,974 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 63.3 48.6 35.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 13.8 -0.8 -15.5

Dow Jones Mini Futures:

The Dow Jones Mini Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -825 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 14,322 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -15,147 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 33.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 57.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 79.4 percent.

Dow Jones Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 36.6 44.4 17.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 37.4 50.9 9.7 – Net Position: -825 -6,833 7,658 – Gross Longs: 38,688 46,906 17,914 – Gross Shorts: 39,513 53,739 10,256 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 33.4 57.2 79.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 9.8 -10.8 6.7

Nasdaq Mini Futures:

The Nasdaq Mini Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -8,099 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 2,266 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -10,365 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 70.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 39.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 15.7 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.3 55.1 15.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 32.0 45.9 20.8 – Net Position: -8,099 20,725 -12,626 – Gross Longs: 63,525 123,568 34,023 – Gross Shorts: 71,624 102,843 46,649 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 70.5 39.3 15.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.1 4.9 -13.2

Russell 2000 Mini Futures:

The Russell 2000 Mini Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -35,250 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 2,398 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -37,648 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 36.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 62.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 51.7 percent.

Russell 2000 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 12.5 80.0 6.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.9 73.2 5.0 – Net Position: -35,250 28,639 6,611 – Gross Longs: 52,566 336,644 27,479 – Gross Shorts: 87,816 308,005 20,868 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.1 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 36.4 62.8 51.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.0 -0.0 -4.1

Nikkei Stock Average (USD) Futures:

The Nikkei Stock Average (USD) Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -4,846 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 235 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -5,081 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 37.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 74.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 2.1 percent.

Nikkei Stock Average Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.9 61.0 23.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 45.3 22.9 31.7 – Net Position: -4,846 6,283 -1,437 – Gross Longs: 2,630 10,054 3,797 – Gross Shorts: 7,476 3,771 5,234 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 2.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 37.5 74.4 2.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.3 9.5 -11.2

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures:

The MSCI EAFE Mini Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 24,886 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -3,523 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 28,409 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 50.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 48.9 percent.

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 9.2 87.9 2.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.1 94.9 1.7 – Net Position: 24,886 -28,533 3,647 – Gross Longs: 37,667 358,207 10,420 – Gross Shorts: 12,781 386,740 6,773 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.9 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.7 50.2 48.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.1 0.9 -5.9

MSCI Emerging Mkts Mini Futures:

The MSCI Emerging Mkts Mini Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 38,211 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -2,219 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 40,430 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 97.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.4 percent.

MSCI Emerging Mkts Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.3 82.2 2.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.0 86.5 1.3 – Net Position: 38,211 -49,886 11,675 – Gross Longs: 165,150 950,685 27,250 – Gross Shorts: 126,939 1,000,571 15,575 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 97.2 40.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.0 6.8 7.3

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).