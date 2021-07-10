COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Lean Hogs, Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, Cattle, Sugar, Coffee

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday July 06 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week was a net position of 326,814 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -26,153 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 352,967 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 71.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 33.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.6 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.6 48.3 8.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.0 66.2 12.3 – Net Position: 326,814 -271,509 -55,305 – Gross Longs: 432,234 730,546 130,766 – Gross Shorts: 105,420 1,002,055 186,071 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 71.8 33.2 4.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.0 15.4 -3.9

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week was a net position of 264,005 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 23,277 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 240,728 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 76.6 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.6 43.0 9.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.3 77.3 3.5 – Net Position: 264,005 -319,625 55,620 – Gross Longs: 303,961 401,037 88,050 – Gross Shorts: 39,956 720,662 32,430 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 90.9 7.6 76.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.3 -2.4 1.9

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week was a net position of 54,981 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -5,895 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 60,876 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.0 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.1 47.1 4.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.6 68.1 2.5 – Net Position: 54,981 -59,276 4,295 – Gross Longs: 84,984 133,215 11,375 – Gross Shorts: 30,003 192,491 7,080 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 90.7 10.4 18.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.0 7.1 -10.4

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week was a net position of 139,264 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 5,253 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 134,011 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 64.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 45.9 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.3 48.2 7.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.1 66.1 9.6 – Net Position: 139,264 -123,663 -15,601 – Gross Longs: 202,163 332,819 50,389 – Gross Shorts: 62,899 456,482 65,990 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 64.8 36.7 45.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -20.2 19.0 1.7

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:

The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week was a net position of 56,415 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -2,155 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 58,570 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.3 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.1 51.8 6.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.5 64.8 5.2 – Net Position: 56,415 -63,623 7,208 – Gross Longs: 92,864 252,369 32,638 – Gross Shorts: 36,449 315,992 25,430 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.8 42.7 40.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.6 17.4 -30.8

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week was a net position of 51,781 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 3,572 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 48,209 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.2 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.8 51.1 12.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.1 70.3 6.8 – Net Position: 51,781 -72,645 20,864 – Gross Longs: 82,443 193,760 46,511 – Gross Shorts: 30,662 266,405 25,647 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.1 40.8 54.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.0 7.9 -22.2

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week was a net position of 72,126 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -947 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 73,073 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 37.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 55.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 67.3 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.1 38.5 9.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.2 59.8 11.9 – Net Position: 72,126 -63,972 -8,154 – Gross Longs: 111,751 116,138 27,713 – Gross Shorts: 39,625 180,110 35,867 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 37.4 55.2 67.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.7 -2.2 -7.0

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week was a net position of 70,046 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -1,653 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 71,699 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 22.2 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 39.5 33.1 8.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.0 55.2 12.5 – Net Position: 70,046 -58,317 -11,729 – Gross Longs: 104,371 87,546 21,297 – Gross Shorts: 34,325 145,863 33,026 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 86.5 17.9 22.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.8 12.8 -23.4

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week was a net position of 69,538 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -2,414 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 71,952 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 72.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 26.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 71.6 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.2 43.6 6.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.8 79.2 2.7 – Net Position: 69,538 -78,685 9,147 – Gross Longs: 82,348 96,528 15,147 – Gross Shorts: 12,810 175,213 6,000 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 72.0 26.1 71.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.0 -5.9 21.0

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week was a net position of 8,767 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -8,747 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 17,514 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 31.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 69.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 27.8 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.7 48.1 4.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.2 52.4 4.2 – Net Position: 8,767 -10,468 1,701 – Gross Longs: 65,899 118,691 12,070 – Gross Shorts: 57,132 129,159 10,369 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 31.3 69.5 27.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.2 15.8 -24.8

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week was a net position of 16,597 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -9,849 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 26,446 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 55.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 28.8 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.1 41.6 6.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.2 42.0 11.4 – Net Position: 16,597 -1,367 -15,230 – Gross Longs: 104,413 139,776 22,986 – Gross Shorts: 87,816 141,143 38,216 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 1.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.7 55.0 28.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.3 3.6 -15.2

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).