COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Corn, Soybean Oil, Wheat, Live Cattle, Coffee, Cotton

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday July 20 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 311,529 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -1,450 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 312,979 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 69.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 35.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.7 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.7 48.9 8.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.7 66.3 12.4 – Net Position: 311,529 -256,483 -55,046 – Gross Longs: 410,004 723,246 127,725 – Gross Shorts: 98,475 979,729 182,771 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 69.8 35.4 4.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.9 17.9 -5.4

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 242,469 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -4,512 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 246,981 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 13.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 66.1 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.7 44.9 9.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.3 76.3 4.1 – Net Position: 242,469 -289,545 47,076 – Gross Longs: 282,512 413,344 85,077 – Gross Shorts: 40,043 702,889 38,001 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 86.4 13.3 66.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.7 7.8 -16.5

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 62,036 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 10,811 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 51,225 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.0 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.0 47.4 3.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.7 70.3 2.2 – Net Position: 62,036 -66,472 4,436 – Gross Longs: 84,362 137,782 10,779 – Gross Shorts: 22,326 204,254 6,343 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 94.8 6.0 19.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.8 4.5 -6.6

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 137,679 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 7,039 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 130,640 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 64.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 35.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.9 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.8 47.6 7.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.9 66.0 9.0 – Net Position: 137,679 -127,539 -10,140 – Gross Longs: 199,323 329,450 52,484 – Gross Shorts: 61,644 456,989 62,624 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 64.4 35.8 54.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -22.0 22.4 -10.1

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:

The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 59,517 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 3,102 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 56,415 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 47.7 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.8 50.9 7.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.4 65.2 5.3 – Net Position: 59,517 -68,690 9,173 – Gross Longs: 95,068 243,983 34,536 – Gross Shorts: 35,551 312,673 25,363 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.3 40.4 47.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.1 17.1 -32.9

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 54,865 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 6,035 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 48,830 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 60.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 39.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 50.7 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.2 52.0 12.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.4 72.1 7.0 – Net Position: 54,865 -74,845 19,980 – Gross Longs: 86,062 192,820 46,110 – Gross Shorts: 31,197 267,665 26,130 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 60.9 39.5 50.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.3 4.8 -11.9

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 62,386 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -2,271 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 64,657 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 30.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 64.3 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 35.5 39.5 9.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.9 57.1 12.6 – Net Position: 62,386 -53,028 -9,358 – Gross Longs: 107,466 119,611 28,836 – Gross Shorts: 45,080 172,639 38,194 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.4 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 30.9 64.3 64.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.6 2.4 -9.3

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 73,019 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 3,548 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 69,471 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 89.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 15.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.5 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 43.6 31.2 7.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.9 54.3 12.6 – Net Position: 73,019 -60,731 -12,288 – Gross Longs: 114,801 82,097 20,837 – Gross Shorts: 41,782 142,828 33,125 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 89.2 15.8 19.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.4 11.9 -26.1

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 77,313 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 3,720 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 73,593 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 77.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.5 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 40.3 41.3 7.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.2 79.4 2.7 – Net Position: 77,313 -88,971 11,658 – Gross Longs: 94,235 96,679 17,885 – Gross Shorts: 16,922 185,650 6,227 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.6 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 77.3 19.5 87.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.7 -8.2 10.3

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 13,326 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 4,559 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,767 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.9 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.3 48.2 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.0 54.6 3.6 – Net Position: 13,326 -16,092 2,766 – Gross Longs: 68,772 121,390 11,767 – Gross Shorts: 55,446 137,482 9,001 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.5 64.5 39.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.3 15.1 -26.6

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 26,769 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 17,649 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 9,120 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 47.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 32.5 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.1 38.5 7.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.2 42.1 11.9 – Net Position: 26,769 -12,300 -14,469 – Gross Longs: 109,319 131,161 25,975 – Gross Shorts: 82,550 143,461 40,444 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.8 47.0 32.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.8 0.3 -40.8

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).