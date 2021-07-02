COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Corn, Cotton, Soybeans, Wheat, Cattle, Lean Hogs, Sugar

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 29 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 352,967 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -35,444 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 388,411 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 75.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 30.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.1 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.4 49.3 8.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.6 68.9 12.4 – Net Position: 352,967 -290,475 -62,492 – Gross Longs: 436,054 732,401 121,074 – Gross Shorts: 83,087 1,022,876 183,566 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 75.1 30.5 0.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.6 18.5 -14.4

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 240,728 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -1,263 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 241,991 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 60.7 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.5 45.0 9.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.5 76.7 4.6 – Net Position: 240,728 -283,442 42,714 – Gross Longs: 280,757 401,035 83,427 – Gross Shorts: 40,029 684,477 40,713 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 86.1 14.4 60.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.6 8.0 -18.5

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 60,876 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 5,656 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 55,220 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 26.0 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.7 46.3 4.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.4 70.6 2.2 – Net Position: 60,876 -66,315 5,439 – Gross Longs: 86,405 126,209 11,480 – Gross Shorts: 25,529 192,524 6,041 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 94.2 6.1 26.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.5 1.3 3.5

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 134,011 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -46,937 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 180,948 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 63.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 38.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 44.2 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.1 50.7 7.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.3 68.1 9.5 – Net Position: 134,011 -117,406 -16,605 – Gross Longs: 190,144 343,050 47,884 – Gross Shorts: 56,133 460,456 64,489 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 63.5 38.2 44.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -23.3 23.4 -8.8

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:

The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 58,570 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -6,338 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 64,908 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 60.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 42.8 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 18.9 51.7 7.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.9 65.3 5.4 – Net Position: 58,570 -66,438 7,868 – Gross Longs: 92,353 252,314 34,071 – Gross Shorts: 33,783 318,752 26,203 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 60.9 41.4 42.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.6 14.6 -31.9

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 48,209 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -7,585 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 55,794 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 51.1 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.4 52.0 12.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.8 69.8 6.9 – Net Position: 48,209 -68,291 20,082 – Gross Longs: 85,971 199,332 46,445 – Gross Shorts: 37,762 267,623 26,363 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.0 43.2 51.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -22.6 27.7 -42.6

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 73,073 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -1,841 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 74,914 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 38.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 55.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 65.0 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.2 38.4 8.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.7 59.9 11.9 – Net Position: 73,073 -64,011 -9,062 – Gross Longs: 114,064 114,621 26,481 – Gross Shorts: 40,991 178,632 35,543 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 38.1 55.2 65.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.1 -2.1 -8.9

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 71,699 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -5,277 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 76,976 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 32.7 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 40.4 32.5 8.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.7 55.7 11.5 – Net Position: 71,699 -62,199 -9,500 – Gross Longs: 108,582 87,436 21,492 – Gross Shorts: 36,883 149,635 30,992 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 88.0 14.5 32.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.8 6.7 -11.3

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 71,952 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 6,782 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 65,170 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 24.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 71.1 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.0 42.9 7.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.6 80.5 2.9 – Net Position: 71,952 -81,008 9,056 – Gross Longs: 81,826 92,461 15,352 – Gross Shorts: 9,874 173,469 6,296 – Long to Short Ratio: 8.3 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.6 24.6 71.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.5 -0.6 10.4

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 17,514 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -2,090 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 19,604 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 39.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 60.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 44.2 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.1 46.0 5.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.7 54.8 3.9 – Net Position: 17,514 -20,654 3,140 – Gross Longs: 66,344 108,654 12,385 – Gross Shorts: 48,830 129,308 9,245 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 39.3 60.4 44.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.5 13.1 -10.6

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 26,446 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 640 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 25,806 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 45.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 43.8 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.2 40.1 7.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.5 44.3 10.7 – Net Position: 26,446 -14,345 -12,101 – Gross Longs: 107,346 137,995 24,768 – Gross Shorts: 80,900 152,340 36,869 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.6 45.5 43.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.5 1.3 -12.0

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).