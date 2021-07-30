COT Soft Commodities Charts: Corn, Sugar, Live Cattle, Hogs, Sugar, Coffee, Cocoa

Jul-27-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,326,985 65 449,764 52 -487,889 44 38,125 69 Gold 500,187 25 199,388 61 -228,814 38 29,426 55 Silver 150,814 16 31,217 56 -46,909 47 15,692 32 Copper 208,816 33 37,351 69 -43,007 30 5,656 58 Palladium 10,098 16 1,175 6 -1,764 90 589 79 Platinum 59,378 21 11,795 30 -19,109 70 7,314 64 Natural Gas 1,436,874 57 -137,758 37 100,303 62 37,455 67 Brent 201,644 41 -29,547 62 29,604 42 -57 35 Heating Oil 404,751 47 26,895 72 -45,608 26 18,713 73 Soybeans 667,567 14 125,661 61 -112,331 39 -13,330 50 Corn 1,466,666 15 306,677 69 -246,294 37 -60,383 1 Coffee 294,211 54 56,712 92 -61,060 9 4,348 18 Sugar 954,073 41 270,987 92 -326,717 6 55,730 77 Wheat 348,122 6 30,188 60 -16,959 44 -13,229 38

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday July 27 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 306,677 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -4,852 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 311,529 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 69.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.4 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.8 48.8 8.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.9 65.6 12.6 – Net Position: 306,677 -246,294 -60,383 – Gross Longs: 393,463 716,395 124,068 – Gross Shorts: 86,786 962,689 184,451 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 69.2 36.8 1.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.1 14.6 -4.9

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 270,987 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 28,518 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 242,469 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 76.7 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.3 42.7 10.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.9 76.9 4.4 – Net Position: 270,987 -326,717 55,730 – Gross Longs: 307,945 407,255 97,297 – Gross Shorts: 36,958 733,972 41,567 – Long to Short Ratio: 8.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 92.3 6.2 76.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.3 -1.5 8.2

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 56,712 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -5,324 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 62,036 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.4 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.2 48.3 3.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.9 69.0 2.1 – Net Position: 56,712 -61,060 4,348 – Gross Longs: 74,172 142,031 10,427 – Gross Shorts: 17,460 203,091 6,079 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 91.7 9.4 18.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.8 4.7 -9.0

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 125,661 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -12,018 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 137,679 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 39.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 49.6 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.2 49.2 7.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.4 66.0 9.3 – Net Position: 125,661 -112,331 -13,330 – Gross Longs: 188,545 328,233 48,754 – Gross Shorts: 62,884 440,564 62,084 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.0 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.4 39.4 49.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.7 19.3 -3.7

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:

The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 59,517 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 3,102 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 56,415 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 47.7 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.8 50.9 7.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.4 65.2 5.3 – Net Position: 59,517 -68,690 9,173 – Gross Longs: 95,068 243,983 34,536 – Gross Shorts: 35,551 312,673 25,363 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.3 40.4 47.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.1 17.1 -32.9

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 51,516 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -3,349 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 54,865 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.7 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.6 51.9 12.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.3 71.9 7.0 – Net Position: 51,516 -71,993 20,477 – Gross Longs: 84,956 186,419 45,495 – Gross Shorts: 33,440 258,412 25,018 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.0 41.1 52.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.3 2.5 -8.5

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 70,938 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 8,552 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 62,386 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 36.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 58.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 59.5 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.1 40.0 9.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.5 59.8 13.1 – Net Position: 70,938 -59,612 -11,326 – Gross Longs: 111,594 120,515 28,182 – Gross Shorts: 40,656 180,127 39,508 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 36.6 58.8 59.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.1 0.7 -6.1

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 83,004 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 9,985 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 73,019 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.0 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.0 29.3 7.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.9 54.5 12.7 – Net Position: 83,004 -69,548 -13,456 – Gross Longs: 124,160 80,919 21,580 – Gross Shorts: 41,156 150,467 35,036 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.0 to 1 0.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 98.0 8.3 14.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.9 5.5 -25.4

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 85,857 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 8,544 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 77,313 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 13.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.0 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.0 39.3 8.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.0 79.2 3.2 – Net Position: 85,857 -97,906 12,049 – Gross Longs: 102,971 96,499 19,839 – Gross Shorts: 17,114 194,405 7,790 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.0 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 83.8 13.4 90.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 13.9 -15.1 21.3

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 13,326 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 4,559 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,767 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.9 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.3 48.2 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.0 54.6 3.6 – Net Position: 13,326 -16,092 2,766 – Gross Longs: 68,772 121,390 11,767 – Gross Shorts: 55,446 137,482 9,001 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.5 64.5 39.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.3 15.1 -26.6

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 30,188 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 3,419 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 26,769 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 60.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 38.4 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.6 37.8 7.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 21.9 42.6 11.5 – Net Position: 30,188 -16,959 -13,229 – Gross Longs: 106,358 131,440 26,731 – Gross Shorts: 76,170 148,399 39,960 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 60.2 43.7 38.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 11.5 -7.8 -26.4

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).