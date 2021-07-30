COT Soft Commodities Charts: Corn, Sugar, Live Cattle, Hogs, Sugar, Coffee, Cocoa

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter
|Jul-27-2021
|OI
|OI-Index
|Spec-Net
|Spec-Index
|Com-Net
|COM-Index
|Smalls-Net
|Smalls-Index
|WTI Crude
|2,326,985
|65
|449,764
|52
|-487,889
|44
|38,125
|69
|Gold
|500,187
|25
|199,388
|61
|-228,814
|38
|29,426
|55
|Silver
|150,814
|16
|31,217
|56
|-46,909
|47
|15,692
|32
|Copper
|208,816
|33
|37,351
|69
|-43,007
|30
|5,656
|58
|Palladium
|10,098
|16
|1,175
|6
|-1,764
|90
|589
|79
|Platinum
|59,378
|21
|11,795
|30
|-19,109
|70
|7,314
|64
|Natural Gas
|1,436,874
|57
|-137,758
|37
|100,303
|62
|37,455
|67
|Brent
|201,644
|41
|-29,547
|62
|29,604
|42
|-57
|35
|Heating Oil
|404,751
|47
|26,895
|72
|-45,608
|26
|18,713
|73
|Soybeans
|667,567
|14
|125,661
|61
|-112,331
|39
|-13,330
|50
|Corn
|1,466,666
|15
|306,677
|69
|-246,294
|37
|-60,383
|1
|Coffee
|294,211
|54
|56,712
|92
|-61,060
|9
|4,348
|18
|Sugar
|954,073
|41
|270,987
|92
|-326,717
|6
|55,730
|77
|Wheat
|348,122
|6
|30,188
|60
|-16,959
|44
|-13,229
|38
Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday July 27 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
CORN Futures:
The CORN large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 306,677 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -4,852 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 311,529 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 69.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.4 percent.
|CORN Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|26.8
|48.8
|8.5
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|5.9
|65.6
|12.6
|– Net Position:
|306,677
|-246,294
|-60,383
|– Gross Longs:
|393,463
|716,395
|124,068
|– Gross Shorts:
|86,786
|962,689
|184,451
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|4.5 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|69.2
|36.8
|1.4
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-12.1
|14.6
|-4.9
SUGAR Futures:
The SUGAR large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 270,987 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 28,518 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 242,469 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 76.7 percent.
|SUGAR Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|32.3
|42.7
|10.2
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|3.9
|76.9
|4.4
|– Net Position:
|270,987
|-326,717
|55,730
|– Gross Longs:
|307,945
|407,255
|97,297
|– Gross Shorts:
|36,958
|733,972
|41,567
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|8.3 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|2.3 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|92.3
|6.2
|76.7
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|0.3
|-1.5
|8.2
COFFEE Futures:
The COFFEE large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 56,712 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -5,324 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 62,036 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.4 percent.
|COFFEE Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|25.2
|48.3
|3.5
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|5.9
|69.0
|2.1
|– Net Position:
|56,712
|-61,060
|4,348
|– Gross Longs:
|74,172
|142,031
|10,427
|– Gross Shorts:
|17,460
|203,091
|6,079
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|4.2 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|1.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|91.7
|9.4
|18.4
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-3.8
|4.7
|-9.0
SOYBEANS Futures:
The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 125,661 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -12,018 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 137,679 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 39.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 49.6 percent.
|SOYBEANS Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|28.2
|49.2
|7.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|9.4
|66.0
|9.3
|– Net Position:
|125,661
|-112,331
|-13,330
|– Gross Longs:
|188,545
|328,233
|48,754
|– Gross Shorts:
|62,884
|440,564
|62,084
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|3.0 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|61.4
|39.4
|49.6
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-19.7
|19.3
|-3.7
SOYBEAN OIL Futures:
The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 59,517 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 3,102 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 56,415 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 47.7 percent.
|SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|19.8
|50.9
|7.2
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|7.4
|65.2
|5.3
|– Net Position:
|59,517
|-68,690
|9,173
|– Gross Longs:
|95,068
|243,983
|34,536
|– Gross Shorts:
|35,551
|312,673
|25,363
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.7 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|1.4 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|61.3
|40.4
|47.7
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-14.1
|17.1
|-32.9
SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:
The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 51,516 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -3,349 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 54,865 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.7 percent.
|SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|23.6
|51.9
|12.7
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|9.3
|71.9
|7.0
|– Net Position:
|51,516
|-71,993
|20,477
|– Gross Longs:
|84,956
|186,419
|45,495
|– Gross Shorts:
|33,440
|258,412
|25,018
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.5 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|1.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|59.0
|41.1
|52.7
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-1.3
|2.5
|-8.5
LIVE CATTLE Futures:
The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 70,938 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 8,552 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 62,386 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 36.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 58.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 59.5 percent.
|LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|37.1
|40.0
|9.4
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|13.5
|59.8
|13.1
|– Net Position:
|70,938
|-59,612
|-11,326
|– Gross Longs:
|111,594
|120,515
|28,182
|– Gross Shorts:
|40,656
|180,127
|39,508
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.7 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|36.6
|58.8
|59.5
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|1.1
|0.7
|-6.1
LEAN HOGS Futures:
The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 83,004 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 9,985 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 73,019 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.0 percent.
|LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|45.0
|29.3
|7.8
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|14.9
|54.5
|12.7
|– Net Position:
|83,004
|-69,548
|-13,456
|– Gross Longs:
|124,160
|80,919
|21,580
|– Gross Shorts:
|41,156
|150,467
|35,036
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|3.0 to 1
|0.5 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|98.0
|8.3
|14.0
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-0.9
|5.5
|-25.4
COTTON Futures:
The COTTON large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 85,857 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 8,544 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 77,313 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 13.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.0 percent.
|COTTON Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|42.0
|39.3
|8.1
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|7.0
|79.2
|3.2
|– Net Position:
|85,857
|-97,906
|12,049
|– Gross Longs:
|102,971
|96,499
|19,839
|– Gross Shorts:
|17,114
|194,405
|7,790
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|6.0 to 1
|0.5 to 1
|2.5 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|83.8
|13.4
|90.0
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|13.9
|-15.1
|21.3
COCOA Futures:
The COCOA large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 13,326 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 4,559 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,767 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.9 percent.
|COCOA Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|27.3
|48.2
|4.7
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|22.0
|54.6
|3.6
|– Net Position:
|13,326
|-16,092
|2,766
|– Gross Longs:
|68,772
|121,390
|11,767
|– Gross Shorts:
|55,446
|137,482
|9,001
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.2 to 1
|0.9 to 1
|1.3 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|35.5
|64.5
|39.9
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-13.3
|15.1
|-26.6
WHEAT Futures:
The WHEAT large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 30,188 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 3,419 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 26,769 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 60.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 38.4 percent.
|WHEAT Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|30.6
|37.8
|7.7
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|21.9
|42.6
|11.5
|– Net Position:
|30,188
|-16,959
|-13,229
|– Gross Longs:
|106,358
|131,440
|26,731
|– Gross Shorts:
|76,170
|148,399
|39,960
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.4 to 1
|0.9 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|60.2
|43.7
|38.4
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|11.5
|-7.8
|-26.4
Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).
Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).