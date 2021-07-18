COT Metals Charts: Comex Gold, Comex Silver, Copper, Platinum & Palladium Futures

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday July 13 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 190,836 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 8,015 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 182,821 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 58.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 56.8 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 55.6 22.7 10.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.1 67.3 4.0 – Net Position: 190,836 -221,028 30,192 – Gross Longs: 275,543 112,439 50,079 – Gross Shorts: 84,707 333,467 19,887 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.4 40.0 56.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.8 6.6 -10.5

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 43,689 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -799 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 44,488 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 68.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.8 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 48.0 28.0 17.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.8 67.4 6.7 – Net Position: 43,689 -60,868 17,179 – Gross Longs: 74,247 43,326 27,595 – Gross Shorts: 30,558 104,194 10,416 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.4 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 68.0 34.6 40.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.6 9.2 -41.0

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 16,979 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 1,206 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 15,773 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 54.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.2 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.5 38.0 10.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.0 51.5 5.3 – Net Position: 16,979 -26,988 10,009 – Gross Longs: 82,971 75,895 20,675 – Gross Shorts: 65,992 102,883 10,666 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 54.6 40.9 83.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.1 3.1 -16.8

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 15,361 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 1,785 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 13,576 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 34.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 65.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 61.5 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.6 28.4 16.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.3 68.5 4.2 – Net Position: 15,361 -22,492 7,131 – Gross Longs: 28,994 15,957 9,487 – Gross Shorts: 13,633 38,449 2,356 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.4 to 1 4.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 34.3 65.6 61.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.9 13.6 -34.1

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 2,381 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 78 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 2,303 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.7 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 54.2 30.0 13.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.4 58.9 7.6 – Net Position: 2,381 -3,024 643 – Gross Longs: 5,669 3,139 1,436 – Gross Shorts: 3,288 6,163 793 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.5 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 14.2 81.4 82.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.1 1.8 -16.6

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).