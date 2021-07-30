COT Futures Metals Charts: Gold, Silver, High Grade Copper, Platinum & Palladium

Jul-27-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,326,985 65 449,764 52 -487,889 44 38,125 69 Gold 500,187 25 199,388 61 -228,814 38 29,426 55 Silver 150,814 16 31,217 56 -46,909 47 15,692 32 Copper 208,816 33 37,351 69 -43,007 30 5,656 58 Palladium 10,098 16 1,175 6 -1,764 90 589 79 Platinum 59,378 21 11,795 30 -19,109 70 7,314 64 Natural Gas 1,436,874 57 -137,758 37 100,303 62 37,455 67 Brent 201,644 41 -29,547 62 29,604 42 -57 35 Heating Oil 404,751 47 26,895 72 -45,608 26 18,713 73 Soybeans 667,567 14 125,661 61 -112,331 39 -13,330 50 Corn 1,466,666 15 306,677 69 -246,294 37 -60,383 1 Coffee 294,211 54 56,712 92 -61,060 9 4,348 18 Sugar 954,073 41 270,987 92 -326,717 6 55,730 77 Wheat 348,122 6 30,188 60 -16,959 44 -13,229 38

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday July 27 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 199,388 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 3,416 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 195,972 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 60.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 38.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 55.0 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 54.7 23.3 9.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.9 69.0 3.7 – Net Position: 199,388 -228,814 29,426 – Gross Longs: 273,688 116,498 48,080 – Gross Shorts: 74,300 345,312 18,654 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.7 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 60.6 38.1 55.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.9 0.6 -23.9

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 31,217 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -6,258 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 37,475 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 31.8 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.2 30.4 18.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.5 61.5 7.7 – Net Position: 31,217 -46,909 15,692 – Gross Longs: 66,733 45,816 27,330 – Gross Shorts: 35,516 92,725 11,638 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.3 46.7 31.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.5 20.9 -19.6

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 37,351 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 17,078 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 20,273 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 69.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 29.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 58.0 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.3 36.7 9.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.4 57.3 6.7 – Net Position: 37,351 -43,007 5,656 – Gross Longs: 92,484 76,570 19,717 – Gross Shorts: 55,133 119,577 14,061 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 69.3 29.9 58.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 19.1 -13.5 -40.4

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 11,795 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -318 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 12,113 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 29.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 69.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 64.1 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.4 29.0 17.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.5 61.1 4.8 – Net Position: 11,795 -19,109 7,314 – Gross Longs: 30,519 17,199 10,180 – Gross Shorts: 18,724 36,308 2,866 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.5 to 1 3.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 29.8 69.7 64.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.4 11.8 -20.0

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 1,175 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -108 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,283 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 89.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 79.5 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 48.7 35.1 14.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 37.1 52.6 8.5 – Net Position: 1,175 -1,764 589 – Gross Longs: 4,919 3,544 1,446 – Gross Shorts: 3,744 5,308 857 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 6.0 89.7 79.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.4 10.0 -16.6

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).