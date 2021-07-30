COT Futures Metals Charts: Gold, Silver, High Grade Copper, Platinum & Palladium

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter
|Jul-27-2021
|OI
|OI-Index
|Spec-Net
|Spec-Index
|Com-Net
|COM-Index
|Smalls-Net
|Smalls-Index
|WTI Crude
|2,326,985
|65
|449,764
|52
|-487,889
|44
|38,125
|69
|Gold
|500,187
|25
|199,388
|61
|-228,814
|38
|29,426
|55
|Silver
|150,814
|16
|31,217
|56
|-46,909
|47
|15,692
|32
|Copper
|208,816
|33
|37,351
|69
|-43,007
|30
|5,656
|58
|Palladium
|10,098
|16
|1,175
|6
|-1,764
|90
|589
|79
|Platinum
|59,378
|21
|11,795
|30
|-19,109
|70
|7,314
|64
|Natural Gas
|1,436,874
|57
|-137,758
|37
|100,303
|62
|37,455
|67
|Brent
|201,644
|41
|-29,547
|62
|29,604
|42
|-57
|35
|Heating Oil
|404,751
|47
|26,895
|72
|-45,608
|26
|18,713
|73
|Soybeans
|667,567
|14
|125,661
|61
|-112,331
|39
|-13,330
|50
|Corn
|1,466,666
|15
|306,677
|69
|-246,294
|37
|-60,383
|1
|Coffee
|294,211
|54
|56,712
|92
|-61,060
|9
|4,348
|18
|Sugar
|954,073
|41
|270,987
|92
|-326,717
|6
|55,730
|77
|Wheat
|348,122
|6
|30,188
|60
|-16,959
|44
|-13,229
|38
Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday July 27 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
Gold Comex Futures:
The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 199,388 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 3,416 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 195,972 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 60.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 38.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 55.0 percent.
|Gold Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|54.7
|23.3
|9.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|14.9
|69.0
|3.7
|– Net Position:
|199,388
|-228,814
|29,426
|– Gross Longs:
|273,688
|116,498
|48,080
|– Gross Shorts:
|74,300
|345,312
|18,654
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|3.7 to 1
|0.3 to 1
|2.6 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|60.6
|38.1
|55.0
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|1.9
|0.6
|-23.9
Silver Comex Futures:
The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 31,217 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -6,258 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 37,475 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 31.8 percent.
|Silver Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|44.2
|30.4
|18.1
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|23.5
|61.5
|7.7
|– Net Position:
|31,217
|-46,909
|15,692
|– Gross Longs:
|66,733
|45,816
|27,330
|– Gross Shorts:
|35,516
|92,725
|11,638
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.9 to 1
|0.5 to 1
|2.3 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|56.3
|46.7
|31.8
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-19.5
|20.9
|-19.6
Copper Grade #1 Futures:
The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 37,351 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 17,078 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 20,273 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 69.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 29.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 58.0 percent.
|Copper Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|44.3
|36.7
|9.4
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|26.4
|57.3
|6.7
|– Net Position:
|37,351
|-43,007
|5,656
|– Gross Longs:
|92,484
|76,570
|19,717
|– Gross Shorts:
|55,133
|119,577
|14,061
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.7 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|1.4 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|69.3
|29.9
|58.0
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|19.1
|-13.5
|-40.4
Platinum Futures:
The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 11,795 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -318 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 12,113 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 29.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 69.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 64.1 percent.
|Platinum Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|51.4
|29.0
|17.1
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|31.5
|61.1
|4.8
|– Net Position:
|11,795
|-19,109
|7,314
|– Gross Longs:
|30,519
|17,199
|10,180
|– Gross Shorts:
|18,724
|36,308
|2,866
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.6 to 1
|0.5 to 1
|3.6 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|29.8
|69.7
|64.1
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-10.4
|11.8
|-20.0
Palladium Futures:
The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 1,175 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -108 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,283 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 89.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 79.5 percent.
|Palladium Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|48.7
|35.1
|14.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|37.1
|52.6
|8.5
|– Net Position:
|1,175
|-1,764
|589
|– Gross Longs:
|4,919
|3,544
|1,446
|– Gross Shorts:
|3,744
|5,308
|857
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.3 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|1.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|6.0
|89.7
|79.5
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-8.4
|10.0
|-16.6
Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).
Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).