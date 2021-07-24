COT Futures Metals Charts: Gold, Silver, Copper Grade #1, Platinum & Palladium

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday July 20 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 195,972 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 5,136 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 190,836 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 38.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.7 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 56.5 25.2 10.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.6 71.8 3.4 – Net Position: 195,972 -228,548 32,576 – Gross Longs: 277,312 123,541 49,200 – Gross Shorts: 81,340 352,089 16,624 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.4 to 1 3.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.8 38.2 62.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.4 4.0 -7.0

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 37,475 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -6,214 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 43,689 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 62.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 28.0 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 46.3 28.9 18.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 21.6 63.5 8.1 – Net Position: 37,475 -52,542 15,067 – Gross Longs: 70,286 43,900 27,343 – Gross Shorts: 32,811 96,442 12,276 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 62.2 41.8 28.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.5 15.2 -31.6

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 20,273 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 3,294 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 16,979 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 66.4 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.4 38.7 9.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.2 52.6 6.0 – Net Position: 20,273 -27,378 7,105 – Gross Longs: 81,809 76,387 19,039 – Gross Shorts: 61,536 103,765 11,934 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.0 40.6 66.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.1 -0.9 -25.2

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 12,113 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -3,248 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 15,361 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 30.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 68.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 77.8 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 49.5 29.0 18.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.5 64.4 4.5 – Net Position: 12,113 -20,411 8,298 – Gross Longs: 28,529 16,722 10,898 – Gross Shorts: 16,416 37,133 2,600 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.5 to 1 4.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 30.2 68.1 77.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.1 11.6 -20.5

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 1,283 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,098 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 2,381 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 89.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.3 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 50.2 34.3 13.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 37.3 51.9 8.9 – Net Position: 1,283 -1,748 465 – Gross Longs: 4,988 3,408 1,346 – Gross Shorts: 3,705 5,156 881 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 6.8 89.8 72.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.1 10.5 -22.7

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).