COT Futures Metals Charts: Comex Silver, Gold, Grade #1 Copper, Platinum & Palladium

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 29 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 162,226 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -3,988 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 166,214 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 51.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 63.4 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 56.1 23.7 11.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.3 66.7 4.0 – Net Position: 162,226 -195,120 32,894 – Gross Longs: 254,206 107,398 51,048 – Gross Shorts: 91,980 302,518 18,154 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.8 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 51.1 46.3 63.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.4 9.2 -2.7

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 41,477 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 1,606 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 39,871 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 65.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 37.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 31.4 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.7 30.7 16.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.3 67.1 6.7 – Net Position: 41,477 -57,108 15,631 – Gross Longs: 71,855 48,274 26,084 – Gross Shorts: 30,378 105,382 10,453 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.4 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 65.9 37.8 31.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.9 15.0 -46.8

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 11,361 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 3,675 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 7,686 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.5 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.2 38.8 9.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 36.5 48.3 6.2 – Net Position: 11,361 -18,841 7,480 – Gross Longs: 83,473 76,695 19,663 – Gross Shorts: 72,112 95,536 12,183 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.5 46.5 68.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.9 22.0 -25.3

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 14,744 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 1,804 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 12,940 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 33.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 66.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 61.7 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.7 28.0 16.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.4 65.6 4.3 – Net Position: 14,744 -21,889 7,145 – Gross Longs: 30,141 16,318 9,646 – Gross Shorts: 15,397 38,207 2,501 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.4 to 1 3.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 33.5 66.3 61.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.9 16.9 -38.3

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 1,408 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 336 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,072 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 77.9 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 48.7 33.4 15.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.4 54.8 9.4 – Net Position: 1,408 -1,969 561 – Gross Longs: 4,474 3,073 1,422 – Gross Shorts: 3,066 5,042 861 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 7.6 88.3 77.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.7 8.1 -5.1

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).