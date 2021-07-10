COT Futures Metals Charts: Comex Gold, Palladium, Silver, Platinum & Copper

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday July 6th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 182,821 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 20,595 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 162,226 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 61.0 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 58.1 23.1 10.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.8 69.2 3.9 – Net Position: 182,821 -214,726 31,905 – Gross Longs: 270,545 107,675 49,928 – Gross Shorts: 87,724 322,401 18,023 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.4 41.5 61.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.1 8.8 -10.6

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 44,488 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 3,011 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 41,477 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 68.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 32.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 49.4 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 48.8 27.9 17.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.5 68.1 6.0 – Net Position: 44,488 -63,097 18,609 – Gross Longs: 76,790 43,915 28,067 – Gross Shorts: 32,302 107,012 9,458 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.4 to 1 0.4 to 1 3.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 68.8 32.7 49.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.6 8.0 -19.2

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 15,773 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 4,412 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 11,361 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 53.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.0 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.6 37.4 10.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.8 50.0 5.8 – Net Position: 15,773 -25,582 9,809 – Gross Longs: 84,324 75,804 21,489 – Gross Shorts: 68,551 101,386 11,680 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 53.7 41.9 82.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.7 7.3 -15.5

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 13,576 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,168 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 14,744 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 32.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 67.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.2 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.2 28.5 18.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.7 66.7 4.3 – Net Position: 13,576 -21,181 7,605 – Gross Longs: 28,390 15,797 9,993 – Gross Shorts: 14,814 36,978 2,388 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.4 to 1 4.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 32.1 67.2 68.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.8 13.7 -25.6

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 2,303 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 895 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,408 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 13.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.4 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 52.7 30.0 15.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.0 59.4 8.4 – Net Position: 2,303 -2,976 673 – Gross Longs: 5,334 3,030 1,518 – Gross Shorts: 3,031 6,006 845 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.5 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 13.7 81.7 84.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.8 -2.5 -1.9

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).