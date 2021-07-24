COT Energy Futures Charts: WTI Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, Heating Oil, Gasoline Blendstock

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday July 20 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 448,740 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -50,356 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 499,096 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 51.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.0 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.4 33.3 4.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.4 55.6 2.3 – Net Position: 448,740 -500,536 51,796 – Gross Longs: 593,046 747,511 102,949 – Gross Shorts: 144,306 1,248,047 51,153 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 51.0 40.3 88.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -18.4 16.0 1.9

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -26,027 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 3,520 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -29,547 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 68.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 35.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.0 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.6 54.2 3.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.4 41.6 3.1 – Net Position: -26,027 25,504 523 – Gross Longs: 35,587 109,840 6,725 – Gross Shorts: 61,614 84,336 6,202 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 68.3 35.2 40.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.7 10.4 -14.8

Natural Gas Futures :

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -127,542 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -8,138 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -119,404 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 40.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 59.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.7 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.5 40.6 4.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.3 34.2 1.9 – Net Position: -127,542 91,453 36,089 – Gross Longs: 354,142 587,351 63,222 – Gross Shorts: 481,684 495,898 27,133 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 40.3 59.7 62.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.5 5.7 22.9

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 29,337 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -19,233 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 48,570 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 57.6 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 20.6 51.9 6.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.8 61.8 4.2 – Net Position: 29,337 -37,040 7,703 – Gross Longs: 76,719 192,737 23,331 – Gross Shorts: 47,382 229,777 15,628 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 100.0 57.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -24.8 29.1 -27.8

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 24,249 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 2,109 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 22,140 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 68.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 30.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.6 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.4 53.1 10.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.6 63.0 6.2 – Net Position: 24,249 -41,789 17,540 – Gross Longs: 64,555 221,913 43,332 – Gross Shorts: 40,306 263,702 25,792 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 68.6 30.3 68.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.1 2.9 -24.4

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -8,130 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 10,632 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -18,762 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 41.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 58.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.5 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 67.8 30.4 1.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.0 9.3 0.3 – Net Position: -8,130 7,738 392 – Gross Longs: 24,795 11,138 484 – Gross Shorts: 32,925 3,400 92 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 3.3 to 1 5.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 41.8 58.0 41.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 21.6 -21.8 3.1

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

