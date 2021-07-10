COT Energy Futures Charts: Brent Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, RBOB Gasoline & Heating Oil

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday July 6th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 497,351 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -25,139 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 522,490 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 62.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 30.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.1 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.5 34.1 4.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.9 56.9 2.4 – Net Position: 497,351 -551,362 54,011 – Gross Longs: 640,068 822,892 110,952 – Gross Shorts: 142,717 1,374,254 56,941 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 62.2 30.3 91.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.2 -6.8 7.0

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -24,846 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -3,101 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -21,745 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 70.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 29.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 58.4 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.1 52.7 4.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 29.9 41.3 3.5 – Net Position: -24,846 22,222 2,624 – Gross Longs: 33,083 102,271 9,427 – Gross Shorts: 57,929 80,049 6,803 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 70.4 29.7 58.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.6 8.8 -6.8

Natural Gas Futures :

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -108,054 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -7,207 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -100,847 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 53.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 64.2 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.9 39.8 4.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 32.4 34.8 1.9 – Net Position: -108,054 71,476 36,578 – Gross Longs: 360,454 574,894 63,570 – Gross Shorts: 468,508 503,418 26,992 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.1 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.2 53.4 64.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.6 5.9 43.0

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 50,417 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -13,442 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 63,859 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 61.1 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.2 44.9 6.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.7 60.6 3.8 – Net Position: 50,417 -58,710 8,293 – Gross Longs: 90,182 167,149 22,562 – Gross Shorts: 39,765 225,859 14,269 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 10.7 80.1 61.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.4 3.9 -5.0

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 24,821 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -876 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 25,697 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 69.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 26.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.1 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.1 49.6 11.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.0 60.7 5.9 – Net Position: 24,821 -45,718 20,897 – Gross Longs: 66,038 203,312 45,136 – Gross Shorts: 41,217 249,030 24,239 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 69.4 26.3 82.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.0 2.5 -9.7

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -16,513 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 5,008 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -21,521 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 24.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 75.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.3 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 50.4 48.2 1.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 91.1 8.4 0.3 – Net Position: -16,513 16,170 343 – Gross Longs: 20,459 19,570 457 – Gross Shorts: 36,972 3,400 114 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 5.8 to 1 4.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 24.3 75.7 39.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.9 -3.9 -0.9

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).